Cassius Marsh continues to go after Patriots: 'They treat players like crap'

Cassius Marsh didn't spend a lot of time with the Patriots, but he's made it known how much he didn't like it. "They don't have fun there. There's nothing fun about it. There's nothing happy about it. I didn't enjoy any of my time there, you know what I'm saying?" he said in 2018 following being released after nine games. "It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much."