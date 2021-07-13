Cancel
Cassius Marsh continues to go after Patriots: 'They treat players like crap'

By Ryan Hannable
Cassius Marsh didn't spend a lot of time with the Patriots, but he's made it known how much he didn't like it. "They don't have fun there. There's nothing fun about it. There's nothing happy about it. I didn't enjoy any of my time there, you know what I'm saying?" he said in 2018 following being released after nine games. "It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much."

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

NFLnbcboston.com

Deion Branch Responds to Cassius Marsh's Patriots Comments

Deion Branch responds to Cassius Marsh's Patriots comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Cassius Marsh wants to make one thing clear: he did not enjoy his stay in New England. NBC Sports. The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end appeared in nine games with the Patriots in 2017 before being waived...
NFLPats Pulpit

Marsh-a, Marsh-a, Marsh-a

Cassius Marsh is at it again! I know what you're thinking, who? Exactly. He wore number 55 for the Patriots for part of 2017? No? What about his long flowing hair with his tattoo sleeves? Still nothing? What about the cross eye black? Still nothing?. You'll be forgiven if you...
NFLaudacy.com

Why does anyone care about what Cassius Marsh has to say?

Seriously, he played a grand total of nine games for the Patriots, and is currently on his seventh NFL team. His insights into the “Patriot Way” are as valuable as those “Perfect Season” shirts that were shipped to Nicaragua. Earlier this week, Marsh once again bashed the organization, complaining he...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Judge tells an epic story of Julian Edelman's response amid criticism of The Patriot Way

The New England Patriots have come under fire in recent years for their serious, no-nonsense, workmanlike approach. Whether it’s Cassius Marsh, a player who unhappily played in New England, or an Eagles offensive lineman who never played for the Patriots, there have been plenty of critics among NFL players. Their argument is simple: New England doesn’t have fun.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

NFL: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Whether He’s Staying in Green Bay for 2021 Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Responds To LeBron James Saying He’s Not “The GOAT”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a lot to say during his appearance on HBO’s The Shop. One of the topics he discussed was whether football players can be included in the conversation for greatest athlete of all time. The reason that question came up is because LeBron James...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

JJ Watt’s savage response to Steelers linebacker’s TikTok comments

The Arizona Cardinals brought in JJ Watt after the stud defensive end requested a trade from the Houston Texans. In the offseason, Watt is already making his presence felt and has been very vocal off the field as well. On Thursday, Watt engaged in a little back and forth on Twitter, directed at Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush.
NFLVox

I’m a gay ex-NFL player. I can’t wait until players like Carl Nassib don’t need to “come out.”

This week, Carl Nassib, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, came out as gay on Instagram. He’s the first active player in the NFL to be out publicly — a major milestone for men’s sports. Nassib’s announcement was quickly supported by the NFL community and his team, making it seem like his roster spot will be safe for the upcoming season. In a masculine, cutthroat league where players can be released at a moment’s notice for any reason, broad acceptance of Nassib marks a shift.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Anonymous Patriots player has telling comment about Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems intent on having Cam Newton start the season as his No. 1 quarterback, but there have been numerous reports that Mac Jones could push the former NFL MVP in training camp. Judging by what one Patriots player said about the rookie this week, an open competition almost seems inevitable.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ex-Patriot Blames 1 Person For N’Keal Harry Situation

The news that New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry wants out after just two years has led to plenty of people analyzing his viability as an NFL player. But to one former Patriot, his failure in New England falls elsewhere. In an interview with Boston Sports Tonight, former Patriots...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski’s Response To Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady may have made headlines for partying a little too hard during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl celebration, but nobody parties quite like Rob Gronkowski. And you can be sure Gronk made sure to remind everyone. On Thursday, Brady had some fun with the Stanley Cup Twitter account,...

