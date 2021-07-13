Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Who Documentary ‘Amazing Journey’ Available to Stream for First Time

By Tina Benitez-Eves
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 12 days ago

For the first time, Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who, the career-spanning documentary of The Who, is available to stream exclusively via The Coda Collection.

Directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, Amazing Journey features interviews with the group’s co-founders and surviving members Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey, along with additional commentary by Sting, The Edge, Noel Gallagher, Eddie Vedder, and more.

The film also includes rare and previously unseen footage, performance clips, and more covering the band’s more than 50-year career, including some of the most poignant moments in the band’s history—the destruction of instruments on stage, the sudden deaths of Keith Moon and John Entwistle, and how the song “I Can’t Explain” landed them a record deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzcMX_0avi5Wus00

In addition to the documentary, Coda Collection is also debuting extended profiles, ‘Six Quick Ones’ of each band member as part of the special stream.

“It’s not easy to capture in film the power and energy of any rock band, especially the four characters that made up The Who, the brilliance of Pete Townshends’s music, and the magic that happened between Pete, John, Keith and myself,” says The Who’s Roger Daltrey, “but Who fans tell me ‘Amazing Journey’ does just that.”

Daltrey adds, “From the moment that Keith joined us in The Railway Hotel back in 1964 it was like a bottle of champagne being uncorked. We just clicked. And here we are, all these years later. We’ve lost our dear bandmates Keith and John, and Pete and I continue to play together and carry this story forward. Thanks to Coda for putting this show up, and enjoy this film about our journey. I’m still living it!”

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

244
Followers
558
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Daltrey
Person
John Entwistle
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Keith Moon
Person
Pete Townshend
Person
Eddie Vedder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#The Who#Coda Collection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
RelationshipsPeople

Roger Daltrey: Three Adult Daughters Suddenly Turned Up on My Doorstep — and I Love Them All

Roger Daltrey is opening up about how his legendary hell-raising with The Who provided him with the greatest surprise gift imaginable: A bigger, loving family. "When three daughters arrived on my doorstep [unexpectedly in the '90s, the products of relationships with women in the '60s], I accepted them and I love them very much," Daltrey revealed to The Times on Wednesday. "I am very lucky."
MoviesMinneapolis Star Tribune

Madonna documentary coming to streaming Paramount+ this fall

NEW YORK — Streaming service Paramount+ has landed a documentary that offers a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road. The streaming arm of ViacomCBS said Thursday that "Madame X" will make its debut in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, Nordic countries and Canada beginning Oct. 8.
MoviesPosted by
newschain

Madonna documentary to debut on streaming service this autumn

A documentary offering a glimpse into the personal life of Madonna and her work on the road is to make its debut this autumn. Filmed in Portugal, Madame X “captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance”, according to a press release. It features 48 on-stage performers – including...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Review: Roky Erickson’s Songs Get Elevated On A Belated, Heartfelt Follow-Up To 1990’s ‘Where The Pyramid Meets The Eye’

May The Circle Remain Unbroken:A Tribute to Roky Erickson. The music business needs more people like Bill Bentley. The long time industry veteran has been a tireless supporter for many fringe artists, none more so than Roky Erickson. Over the decades, Bentley has almost single-handedly raised the profile of this troubled but talented ex-13th Floor Elevators frontman through his crusading for the often hidden (at least from the mainstream) gifts.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

The Orange Peels Want You to ‘Celebrate the Moments of Your Life’

Three-piece rock band The Orange Peels doesn’t just roll with the punches一 they take some shots at adversity themselves. Comprised of Allen Clapp (vocals, keyboards, guitars), Jill Pries (bass), and Gabriel Coan (drums, synthesizers), the trio was hit with waves of hardship over the last year. On top of the collective struggle with COVID-19, Clapp lost both of his parents and Pries lost her sister in a devastating car crash. As if that wasn’t enough, the band was evacuated from their Santa Cruz Mountains studio for a few months due to one of the worst wildfires in California’s recorded history. Any one of these events would justify a pause in creativity.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Faded” by Alan Walker

“I was around 16 or 17 when I put out ‘Fade’ and it started to get huge, global recognition, at least on the internet,” Alan Walker tells. American Songwriter. It was 2014—the English-Norwegian producer and DJ was still finding his voice. Raised alongside the dynamic and ever-evolving culture of the internet, once he started figuring out how to make music, YouTube quickly became the dominant platform… and it raised him all the way to stardom.
CelebritiesSea Coast Echo

Roger Daltrey contracted pneumonia after beans shoot

Roger Daltrey contracted pneumonia after sitting in a tub of baked beans for a photoshoot. The Who frontman “drew the short straw” when it came to creating the artwork for the group’s 1967 album ‘The Who Sell Out’ – which featured the band posing with giant props for spoof advertisements – and ended up “very sick”.
Entertainmentgratefulweb.com

Nigel Godrich's From The Basement

Nigel Godrich’s acclaimed From The Basement performance series has officially arrived at The Coda Collection, the subscription streaming destination for the most iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series spanning decades and genres. Curated episodes will arrive on the service on a weekly cadence, kicking off with Radiohead’s iconic 2011 appearance in support of the band’s eighth studio album ‘The King of Limbs’.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
American Songwriter

SongWriter: Success, a Long Time Coming

In 1938 music kingmaker John Hammond – who later shaped the careers of Bob Dylan, Billie Holiday, and Bruce Sprinsteen – tried to book Robert Johnson for a concert at Carnegie Hall, only to discover that the blues legend had been murdered. At the time Johnson was an admired but relatively obscure artist, and he died unaware that he would be one of the most influential musicians of the century, and that books and movies would be made about his life. Johnson is one of many artists whose work was embraced only after their deaths, including Israel Kamakawiwo’ole, Emily Dickinson, Vincent Van Gogh, Eva Cassidy, Nick Drake, and Jeff Buckley.
MusicSpin

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Mike Peters of The Alarm

Best known for Big hair in the ‘80s—and more recently for saving lives one concert at a time through our Love Hope Strength Foundation. Current city Dyserth, North Wales. Really want to be in I would love to be back in Los Angeles on the beach and running up and down the boardwalk between Santa Monica and Venice Beach. Having the chance to play a show while I was there would be a bonus!
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Premiere: David Newbould, “Ready for the Times to Get Better”

The first single from his upcoming debut album on Blackbird Record Label, it’s a song of hope ideal for now. American Songwriter is happy to share this premiere of David Newbould’s first single from his upcoming album. It’s “Ready for the Times to Get Better,” a folk-rock cover of a song perfect for this moment in time, the start of our summer of liberation from lockdown. This is a hopeful time, coming in the wake of much sorrow and loss, and that optimism is expressed with pure heart and soul by Newbould with this song which says it all and with no wasted words:
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Rare Americans (James Returns!)

We had the pleasure of interviewing Rare Americans over Zoom video!. Vancouver’s Rare Americans invite listeners into a new world of percolating alt-pop and carnivalesque, backpack hip-hop with the announcement of their new album Rare Americans 3: Jamesy Boy & The Screw Loose Zoo out October 21st. Along with the announcement the band has shared the summer-soaked single “Hey Sunshine” featuring a fleeting romance between a horse named Alfred and a cat.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Cinderella Guitarist Jeff LaBar Dies at 58

Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar, who performed on each of the band’s four albums from 1986 through 1994, died on July 14. He was 58. The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. The musician’s son Sebastian shared the news of his father’s passing on Instagram, along with a childhood...

Comments / 0

Community Policy