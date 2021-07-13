Where to Watch Emmy-Nominated Shows 2021, Including…Emily in Paris?

Upon first blush, the 2021 Emmy nominees are a reflection of our quarantine viewing habits. There are the shows that made us hopeful about life and love, like Ted Lasso and Bridgerton; there are those that offered catharsis, like I May Destroy You and (surprisingly) WandaVision; there are a few whose darkness allowed us respite from our own, like Mare of Easttown and The Queen’s Gambit. But even with an unprecedented amount of time spent in front of the TV (or laptop or smartphone), it’s impossible to have consumed every nominee. Luckily there are still two more months before Cedric the Entertainer hosts the 73rd Emmys (in person!) on September 19.