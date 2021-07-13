Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 08:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin; Flat Tops; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL RIO BLANCO COUNTY UNTIL 115 PM MDT At 1227 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southwest of Meeker, or 47 miles northwest of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Rio Blanco County. This includes Colorado 13 between mile markers 21 and 36.