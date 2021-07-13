Christian Minister Alliance working to build brighter future for north Tulsa youth

A local organization is one step closer to building a youth center in north Tulsa.

The Christian Ministers Alliance received a $25,000 donation Tuesday from an anonymous donor. The alliance told 2 News that money is going towards building a youth center on the corner of Apache and Lewis.

Their goal is to provide a safe and educational place for children and teens to congregate. They envision the center having gyms and multiple classrooms, along with a staff to help guide students as mentors.

The Christian Ministers Alliance started working on this project 8 years ago. They said it will take about $4 million dollars to fund.

LeRon West, a Tulsa native and former Tulsa firefighter said he’s seen the north Tulsa community change over the years. He believes this center will help rebuild the bond between generations.

“There’s a gap between the older generation and the younger generation. They need some help, they need some guidance, and they need a safe place to do with their time. It’s a great project,” West said.

If you want to help fund their project, you can send a donation to CMA POX 2095 Tulsa 74105 or by calling (918) 951-7407.

