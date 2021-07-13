State leaders announce $219,000 in state funding for Stop the Violence Coalition & peacemakers to address gun violence in Buffalo
State funds will help violence prevention programs expand to more neighborhoods and increase outreach efforts. On Tuesday, New York State Sen. Tim Kennedy, New York State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Sen. Sean Ryan and Assembly member Jon Rivera gathered to announce $65,000 in state funding for the Stop The Violence Coalition, and $154,000 for the Buffalo Peacemakers to address the rise of gun violence in the City of Buffalo.www.wnypapers.com
