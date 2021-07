NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A three-car collision in Nicholasville Tuesday morning shut down the area of US 27 and Elizabeth Drive. According to the Nicholasville Police Department, one driver was going southbound in the middle lane. The driver then crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck hauling a trailer with lawn mowers on it. The force then caused the truck to hit a third vehicle.