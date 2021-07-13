Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

A Shake-Up In The Boston Mayoral Race, And Mass GOP Divisions Grow

By WBUR Newsroom
WBUR
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the Radio Boston rundown for July 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. State Rep. Jon Santiago announced he's dropping out of the Boston mayoral race, and over a dozen Massachusetts Republican Party donors have written that they will stop giving to the party unless it makes major changes, heightening the growing divisions between establishment moderates and social conservatives within the party. Joining us to discuss is Politico reporter and author of the Massachusetts Playbook, Lisa Kashinsky.

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Boston Medical Center#Mass Gop#Radio Boston#Politico#Lgbtq Community#The Boston Pride Parade#Boston Pride#Wbur#Boston Lgbtq#The Massachusetts Gay#Lesbian Political Caucus#Trans Resistance Ma#Fda#Johnson Johnson#Guillain Barr#Commonwealth#Covid#Cdc#Tufts Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Tunisian president ousts government in move critics call a coup

TUNIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday in a dramatic escalation of a political crisis that his opponents labelled a coup, calling their own supporters to come onto the streets in protest. President Kais Saied said he would assume executive authority with...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 130 dead as severe flooding hits India

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday. Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN reported. One landslide in the country went through a small village...
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy