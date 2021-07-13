A Shake-Up In The Boston Mayoral Race, And Mass GOP Divisions Grow

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for July 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. State Rep. Jon Santiago announced he's dropping out of the Boston mayoral race, and over a dozen Massachusetts Republican Party donors have written that they will stop giving to the party unless it makes major changes, heightening the growing divisions between establishment moderates and social conservatives within the party. Joining us to discuss is Politico reporter and author of the Massachusetts Playbook, Lisa Kashinsky.