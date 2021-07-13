Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Ultra-Comfortable HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset Is $40 Off Today

By Alessandro Barbosa
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyperX is a well-known brand when it comes to great gaming headsets, and for a good reason. Its headsets are comfortable, sound great, and are generally affordable, which makes this Amazon deal on the HyperX Cloud Alpha S difficult to ignore. The Cloud Alpha S is currently on sale for $40 off, dropping the price below $100 and matching its lowest price ever.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headsets#Ultra#Alpha#Hyperx#The Hyperx Cloud Alpha S#The Cloud Alpha S#Usb#Aux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Razer’s Barracuda X wireless headset plays nicely with many platforms

Razer has introduced the Barracuda X, a multiplatform wireless gaming headset that takes design cues from the company’s Opus noise-canceling headphones. They’re launching today for $99.99, which is more aggressive than I expected, given that the company usually comes in at a premium price point. The Barracuda X is a...
ElectronicsAndroid Central

imoo Ear-care Kids Headset review: A design that's a blessing and a curse

When choosing a set of headphones for a child, the best kids headphones must have safety features to protect their hearing. That's exactly what the Ear-care Kids Headset from imoo has, with a special form-factor that's similar to the amazing Aftershokz Aeropex headphones' bone conduction shape. After testing the excellent hardware of imoo Z6 Watch Phone, I was excited for the prospect of an imoo Ear-care Kids Headset review.
Electronicscgmagonline.com

HyperX Quadcast S Microphone Review

Streaming is a very visual experience, but never more than it is today. Once upon a time, a person could just send out their gameplay into the world and the REALLY good ones might include a low quality webcam (or sometimes, the camera on their XBox Kinect) off in the corner. Then came overlays and on-screen stats with a Logitech C920 and a cheap microphone.
ElectronicsAndroid Headlines

The Barracuda X Is Razer's All-In-One Gaming Headset Solution

The Razer Barracuda X is Razer’s latest gaming headset, just announced today for the mobile gamer on the go. This isn’t just a gaming headset for mobile users however. It’s actually multi-platform. Potentially making it the perfect headset for mobile and Nintendo Switch users. The Razer Barracuda X officially works...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this Alienware gaming headset is today

As temperatures hit summer highs, the couch and gaming chair are looking better and better, and there’s no way to get more into your games than with a fantastic headset, like those you’ll find in these gaming headset deals. One of the best, the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset, is currently only $74 at Dell — that’s an incredible $26 off its regular price of $100. It’s impossible to find a gaming headset of this quality anywhere else for more than 25% off, so get it while you can!
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

The Alienware wireless gaming headset you’ve always wanted is over $100 off

There are many kinds of headphone deals that cater to different purposes, but if you’re a gamer, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than gaming headsets. While some of them don’t come cheap, there are gaming headset deals that will let you stretch your budget. The Alienware AW988 wireless gaming headset, for example, is currently available from Dell with a $105 discount, bringing its price down to a more affordable $125 from its original price of $230.
ElectronicsIGN

The Best Xbox Series X/S Gaming Headsets - Budget to Best

Welcome to IGN's Budget to Best series! We're dropping recommendations on some of the best Xbox Series X & S headsets you can get your hands on, regardless what your budget is. If you've already had your eyes on the official Xbox Wireless Headset, here are three other options you can take a look at. In this episode, we check out the SteelSeries 1, the SteelSeries 7X, and the Audeze Penrose X. No matter which headset recommendation you choose, each of these will maximize your in-game audio and give you the best experience for your budget. Whether it be spatial audio, a great mic, or simply something that'd feel comfortable on your head without sacrificing function, we're here to make sure you find what you're looking for. Buy Links: Steelseries Arctis 1 - https://zdcs.link/ZENev Xbox Wireless Headset - https://zdcs.link/N1OpB SteelSeries Arctis 7X - https://zdcs.link/lMpPN Audeze Penrose X - https://zdcs.link/Dbelo.
Cell Phonesuploadvr.com

Brushwork VR Offers Free WebXR Painting In Your Headset’s Browser

A new app called Brushwork VR offers a way for users to simulate painting on a canvas in VR with any headset that supports immersive WebXR browser experiences. The experience can be launched from your headset at BrushworkVR.com and should work on any WebXR-support headset browser, including Quest 2 and many PC VR headsets. It’s entirely free to use, quite comprehensive and offers a fair amount of customization and options.
Video GamesGamespot

GameStop Will Offer Nintendo Switch OLED In-Store Preorders Today

Nintendo Switch OLED preorders start today, July 15, and if other recent product launches are an indication, the new Switch model is going to sell out in a flash. Despite the Switch OLED not being a major upgrade for existing Switch owners, there are sure to be enough people looking to buy it (including Switch Lite owners and those who don't own a Switch at all) that preorders sell out quickly. If you don't want to put your faith in online preorders today and have a GameStop near you, the retailer will be offering in-store Switch OLED preorders at select locations starting today at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.
ElectronicsGamespot

Elgato Reveals New Suite Of Streamer Gear For First-Time And Veteran Creators

Technology manufacturer Elgato has unveiled a bunch of new products geared toward streamers of all followings and sizes, including a webcam, mic arms, mounts, and even a browser-based program to build the perfect setup. The company revealed the products piecemeal on Twitter following its roughly 30-minute July 15 livestream. Each...
Electronicspocketnow.com

Logitech’s G432 Gaming Headset, Govee smart lights and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with some nice gaming peripherals and accessories for your home. First up, we have a massive 50 percent discount on the Logitech G432 Wired Gaming Headset that’s currently available for $40, down from its regular $80 price tag. This headse3t features 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS Headphone:X 2.0, and a Flip-to-Mute Mic.
Electronicscogconnected.com

Get ROCCAT Gaming Keyboards, Logitech Gaming Mice, and Razer Kraken Gaming Headsets Up to 53% Off

The Gaming Accessory Deals You Never Knew You Wanted. Another week, another set of fantastic Amazon deals for those of you who desperately need a new mouse, keyboard, headset, or any other gaming accessory. Don’t worry, we’ve all been there at some point, and we’ve got just the thing to revitalize your gaming set-up. There’s a ton of cool stuff out there waiting for you to find it. This week, we’ve gone out of our way to present you with some awesome devices for awesome prices. Here are ten great deals to take your gaming experience to the next level.
Electronicslaptopmag.com

HyperX Cloud II Wireless review: Bringing the thunder

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless brings the thunder thanks to deep, immersive audio and comfortable ear cups that are as soft as cloud clouds, but the headset lacks some more advanced settings. Today's best HyperX Cloud II Wireless deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best...
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $40, Get the Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $19.99 – Today Only

The Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset offers surprising sound quality for the price, and you can get a pair for $19.99, today only, originally $39.99. Featuring great sound quality, comfort, convenience, reliability, and multi-console compatibility, complete with audio controls right on the cable. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy