Where To Buy The Legend Of Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons

To celebrate the release of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, Nintendo has released a new pair of blue Switch Joy-Cons, officially available today, July 16. For months, Zelda fans have been frantically trying to get their hands on these Zelda Joy-Cons, which sold out almost as soon as they were announced. However, with Skyward Sword HD out today, we're starting to see restocks of the Zelda Joy-Cons at some major stores, with Target, Best Buy, and even the Nintendo Store restocking this morning. You'll want to keep an eye on listings today and keep checking availability below in order to find the Zelda Switch Joy-Cons in stock, as they consistently sell out fast. Good luck!