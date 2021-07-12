6706 Buglers Trail Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23120

Welcome to West Broad Village in Short Pump. This highly sought after walkable neighborhood offers amazing shopping, dining, retail and entertainment. You will enjoy an abundance of natural light throughout from this end unit. Your 1st floor has a tile entry with a spacious bedroom that would also work well as a study. The 2nd floor is your main living space offering hardwood throughout your gorgeous kitchen open to the family room. There is a balcony off of the kitchen area and another off of the family room. The 3rd floor has your owner's suite which includes a walk-in shower, double sink, walk-in closet, tray ceiling and private balcony. The other bedroom on this floor offers an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet as well. One level up, you can relax and enjoy the spectacular view from your private rooftop terrace. This neighborhood also includes a pool and clubhouse. You have the convenience of Whole Foods, ACAC, Homegoods, REI, Trader Joes and much more within walking distance. You are also minutes from Short Pump and interstate 64 or 295. You will absolutely love this community and all it has to offer. It's right in the middle of everything you could possibly want.