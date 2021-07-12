6706 Buglers Trail Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23120
Luxury Toll Brothers home with 3 car garage. Stunning center hall splits the formal living and office. Exquisite moldings, chair rail, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, oversize windows, custom window treatments. Formal dining with tray ceiling. Wonderful open-concept family room, breakfast room, and level 4 kitchen offer views of the landscaped yard with iron-style fencing, garden beds, and hardwoods. Two stairwells both lead to the beautifully proportioned upstairs where you'll find hardwood floors in the hallway and landing. The owners' suite includes two large walk-in closets and two additional linen closets, tray ceiling, sitting room, and an elegant owners' bath retreat. Three additional large bedrooms with walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. Energy efficient, 2x6 exterior walls, Taexx pest control installed in walls. 2-zone natural gas furnace, central air with purifier and humidifier. Insulated, conditioned walk-up basement is rough-plumbed for full bath and wet bar and has doors and stairs to backyard. There is a battery backup on sump pump, tankless water heater, 3 car garage, wired alarm. HOA has in & outdoor pools, fitness center, club house, tennis, walking trails.
