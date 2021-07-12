Cancel
Chesterfield, VA

6706 Buglers Trail Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23120

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuxury Toll Brothers home with 3 car garage. Stunning center hall splits the formal living and office. Exquisite moldings, chair rail, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, oversize windows, custom window treatments. Formal dining with tray ceiling. Wonderful open-concept family room, breakfast room, and level 4 kitchen offer views of the landscaped yard with iron-style fencing, garden beds, and hardwoods. Two stairwells both lead to the beautifully proportioned upstairs where you'll find hardwood floors in the hallway and landing. The owners' suite includes two large walk-in closets and two additional linen closets, tray ceiling, sitting room, and an elegant owners' bath retreat. Three additional large bedrooms with walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms. Energy efficient, 2x6 exterior walls, Taexx pest control installed in walls. 2-zone natural gas furnace, central air with purifier and humidifier. Insulated, conditioned walk-up basement is rough-plumbed for full bath and wet bar and has doors and stairs to backyard. There is a battery backup on sump pump, tankless water heater, 3 car garage, wired alarm. HOA has in & outdoor pools, fitness center, club house, tennis, walking trails.

Henrico County, VARichmond.com

9111 Whitemont Dr, Henrico, VA 23294

Adorable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Tri-level in Henrico full of charm. Step up onto the large full front porch & into the spacious family room with large picture window. Hardwood floors throughout the home. Open dining room & kitchen which features granite island & countertops, wood cabinetry, stainless appliances & pantry. Upstairs is the primary bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms all with hardwood floors, ceiling fans & closets. Downstairs there is another bedroom with built-in & sliding glass doors, a large great room with access to the impressive screened in porch; as well as a utility room/half bath with tile floor & washer/dryer. NEW roof & siding 2019. NEW HVAC 2019. BRAND NEW 2021 Hot Water Heater. Home also features paved driveway, large fenced in back yard with large screened in porch, patio area & 2 detached sheds. Home is ready & waiting for you! This gem won't last long. If fortunate enough to receive multiple offers, they will be reviewed on Monday evening.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

11311 Long Meadow Dr, Henrico, VA 23059

Beautiful home in Rock Spring Estates, over $175K in recent renovations transforming this home into a show stopper. Mostly single level living perfect for multi-generational and growing families. 1st floor with 9 ft. ceilings has 3 large bedrooms (2 primary) all with ensuite bathrooms. On 2nd floor, huge primary with luxurious ensuite, 6 x 6 walk in shower, Kohler 6 ft. soaking tub, water closet and huge WIC. Open concept kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters, 5 x 10 island, SS appl, 2 sinks, 2 huge pantries, wine fridge, recessed lighting, double French doors out to the multi-level deck leading to park like grounds on 1.24 acres. Kitchen open to spacious and natural light filled family room. Family room has vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, gas FP, built in enter. center, window sitting spaces. Huge dining room with tray ceiling, wainscoting and built in buffet. Living room off main entry can be enclosed for an office. Generac 20 kw whole house generator, lawn irrigation with timer, front and back. Encapsulated and air conditioned crawlspace. Rare Rock Spring Estate property with ALL public utilities, natural gas, electric, sewer and water, NO septic.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3904 Redstone Dr, Henrico, VA 23294

Turnkey brick rancher ready for its new owner! This three-bed, one-bath home features hardwood flooring throughout. The updated kitchen has new cabinets (with soft close doors and drawers!), Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The full bath features a tub with tile surround, pedestal sink and a mounted cabinet for storage. The sun porch is a great space to enjoy the fenced-in backyard. Bring your pets! The two-car detached garage (sold as-is) is added bonus with tons of space. Ready for your car, workshop or extra storage. This house has been lovingly cared for and will be simple to maintain for the next owner. Don’t miss out!
Richmond, VARichmond.com

717 N 24th St, Richmond City, VA 23223

Historic charm meets chic contemporary comfort! 1850s rowhouse walkable to various neighborhood hotspots - The Roosevelt, Sub Rosa, Pizza Bones, and Union Market, just to name a few. Stunning hardwood floors throughout, open concept living room and kitchen featuring leathered granite island and counters, stainless steel appliances, white Shaker cabinetry, and pantry. The first floor also includes a half bath, a bedroom with full bath ensuite & a cozy area for dining or a home bar. Outside enjoy the fully fenced yard with pollinator garden and walkway to TWO off-street parking spaces. On the second level is a spacious front-facing bedroom with full ensuite, laundry nook with brand new high-end Electrolux washer & dryer, and dreamy primary suite with a private new Trex balcony ideal for sunrises and your morning cuppa. In 2018, the home was fully renovated complete with new electrical, new plumbing, new Hardiplank siding, and new roof. Windows have been flashed and re-sealed and the chimney repointed, capped, flashed, and painted. Transferable Cinch home warranty renewed in April, and remaining 8-year tax abatement conveys. Bring your buyers to this gem! She won’t last long!
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

5140 Linsey Lakes Dr, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to 5140 Linsey Lakes. This super cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a corner lot and invites you to relax and unwind on it's amazing front porch. Once inside you will love the built-in shelves and cabinets surrounding the gas fireplace. The recessed lighting in living room brings it all together. In the spaciously updated kitchen you will find granite countertops, soft-close cabinets, stainless steal appliances and tiled back splash. The kitchen also offers two, newly replaced, sky-lights and door to the large deck and fenced in back yard. You will find one bedroom and full bath downstairs as well. Upstairs you have 3 more large bedrooms and another full bath. Newer roof and skylights, Leaf Guards on gutters, Newer HVAC, Paved Driveway. Close to Innsbrook and centrally located in the Heart of Glen Allen.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

8411 Zell Ln, Henrico, VA 23229

Spacious classic quad-level home in the sought after Near West End! Priced under $300,000, this home features 4 bedrooms 2 full baths and over 2,000 sq ft of flexible living space! Brand new carpet on the main level with w/bright and spacious living room and dining room and eat-in kitchen. Moving upstairs, is the Primary bedroom as well as 2 additional bedrooms and full bath. A large 4th bedroom is on the 4th level. The bottom level features a HUGE family room w/ brick wood burning fireplace, a beautifully renovated second full bath and a spacious laundry/workshop room. Outside, the huge sunny yard provides great space for a garden, playset, or pets! You will love the super convenient location with great schools, close to shopping/dining and easy access to interstates. Schedule your showing today before this one is gone.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

441 Westover Pines Dr, Henrico, VA 23223

What a beauty! This gorgeous 3 Story townhouse is HGTV updated and extremely well-maintained. This townhouse features vinyl wood flooring throughout the first level, updated powder room, amazingly updated kitchen with backsplash, all appliances to convey including washer and dryer, the living and dining room are open for dining and entertaining with newer fixtures and recess lightning. The second floor offers a secondary primary suite with en-suite, walk-in closet, and tons of space, second and third bedrooms are large and all bedrooms are carpeted with ceiling fans and full hall bathroom. The third floor primary bedroom is divine with recess lightning, a luxury en-suite that includes tile flooring and shower, double vanity and plenty of storage. The walk in closet is huge with additional storage access. There is a separate storage shed out back, pantry in kitchen, coat closets, and to top it off this is a Smart home and ready for you!
Orange, VARichmond.com

26344 Pennfields Dr, Orange, VA 22960

Home sits in Frazier's Landing - a Lake Anna Subdivision! Home will have a 6x18 covered front porch, 10x12 rear deck, exterior landscaping, sidewalk, granite countertops, 9' ceilings, LARGE open kitchen/LR, tons of windows for natural light. Home sites 1 road back from Lake ANNA. There is a DEEDED boat slip that comes with the sale of the home.*Professional Photos to come*
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3033 Hunton Cottage Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

A beautiful 3 Story stone exterior home with 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths, 2 car garage house in The Cottages at Hunton Park subdivision. Open floor plan, gas fireplace, hardwood floors/Carpet on first level, new paint and a huge paved patio in the backyard with a stone firepit. Kitchen has 42" maple cabinets, granite countertop , backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Nice morning room with lots of natural light attached to the kitchen. Third floor is finished with a home theatre and a 5.1 surround sound system. The house also has a smart . thermostat!!Private backyard. Concrete driveway. This home has so much to offer! Fireplace/flue/chimney convey as is.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

3010 Montfort Loop, Henrico, VA 23294

END UNIT in Pemberton Oaks Townhouses with 2 Bedrooms and 2.1 Baths! Convenient to the Interstate and Dining/Entertainment. Parking is right out your Front Door. Family Room with Gas Fireplace (logs do not convey), Closet and Exit to Back yard. Kitchen with Tile Floors, Granite Countertops, Recessed Lighting and Laundry Closet with Built-in Shelf. Half Bath in Foyer. Head Upstairs to the Bedrooms and Full Baths. Primary Bedroom with Carpeted Floors, Closet and Primary Full Bath with Tub and Shower. Other Upstairs Bedroom with Carpeted Floors and 2 Closets. Hallway Full Bath with Tub and Shower. Attic Access Panel, Electric HVAC (2010) and Water Heater (2/3 years old). Private Fenced Back yard Perfect for Entertaining and Lounging with 2 Patios and Detached Shed for Storage. Low Maintenance Living!
New Kent County, VARichmond.com

5220 Pocahontas Trl, New Kent, VA 23140

Foyer with coat closet. Arched doorway to Living Room with shiplap wall decor, wood burning fireplace. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, soft close cabinets, Maytag dishwasher, LG microwave and smooth top range - all stainless steel finishes, kitchen is open to huge dining area with sliding barn door. Primary bedroom has double wide closet and private renovated full bath with farmhouse sink and medicine cabinet. 2 additional bedrooms. Laundry room with sink, closet and exit to rear of house. Office or study provides private area. Upstairs has 2 additional rooms or one huge bedroom with awesome hang out areas. Basement is unfinished with w/d hookups. Main level is hardwood flooring except vinyl in two full baths and laundry. Half bath has original corner sink and medicine cabinet. New light fixtures. Glass enclosed side porch is not included in square footage. Replacement windows. Massive deck or rear of house. Paved drive. Owner has a complete binder with all renovations with paint colors, warranties, prices, complete history since she has owned it for your convenience. 2 complete septic systems. with SO MANY ORIGINAL FEATURES. MUST SEE. RENOVATIONS DONE RIGHT!!!
Short Pump, VARichmond.com

3912 Liesfeld Pl, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to West Broad Village in Short Pump. This highly sought after walkable neighborhood offers amazing shopping, dining, retail and entertainment. You will enjoy an abundance of natural light throughout from this end unit. Your 1st floor has a tile entry with a spacious bedroom that would also work well as a study. The 2nd floor is your main living space offering hardwood throughout your gorgeous kitchen open to the family room. There is a balcony off of the kitchen area and another off of the family room. The 3rd floor has your owner's suite which includes a walk-in shower, double sink, walk-in closet, tray ceiling and private balcony. The other bedroom on this floor offers an en suite bathroom and walk-in closet as well. One level up, you can relax and enjoy the spectacular view from your private rooftop terrace. This neighborhood also includes a pool and clubhouse. You have the convenience of Whole Foods, ACAC, Homegoods, REI, Trader Joes and much more within walking distance. You are also minutes from Short Pump and interstate 64 or 295. You will absolutely love this community and all it has to offer. It's right in the middle of everything you could possibly want.
Richmond.com

1032 Northampton Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805

Raised Rancher in Walnut Hill offer lots of house for the $$! Living Room, Closed in Florida Room with New Insulated Windows, Formal Dining Room. A Huge Kitchen has LOADS of Cabinetry and New Stove which does the air frying . . . built in microwave and wood floors. There is a Primary Bedroom along with 2 other bedrooms on main floor with additional bedroom upstairs. Basement features laundry, and furnace area with additional area for doing hobbies.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

6905 Alder Grove Dr, Henrico, VA 23228

BRING YOUR BUYERS to this BEAUTIFUL 3 BDRM 2.5 BA END UNIT TOWNHOME in The Glenside Woods subdivision! You will love entertaining family & friends in the 1st level open living room, sunroom, dining area & EIK as well as a formal dining room. The kitchen boasts SS APPL (gas range/oven, microwave, NEW dishwasher(2019) & NEW refrigerator(2019) ), GRAN C/TOPS, DBL sink w/disposal, 2x1 pantry, breakfast bar, 42" cherry wood cabinetry, & a 13x9 dining area w/CHAND and bay window. The sunroom has sliding glass doors leading to the 18x15 paver patio w/fire pit and privacy fenced backyard. The formal DR with tray ceiling and crown moulding, a 7X3 half bath & 2x2 coat closet is also included on the 1st level. Hardwood floors throughout. The 2nd level houses an enormous primary bedroom w/tray ceiling, C/FAN, 14x5 walk-in closet & ATT 13x10 bath w/jetted tub, easy-entry shower, double vanity w/storage & toilet closet, and ceramic tile, bedroom 2 w/C/FAN and 5x5 closet, the 8X5 hall bath w/tub & shower & single vanity, 2x1 hall linen closet, a laundry/utility room w/shelving, & bedroom 3 w/4X6 closet and ceiling fan. SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY! Seller reserves right to accept early offers.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

1718 Foxcreek Cir, Henrico, VA 23238

Welcome home to this spacious end unit town home conveniently located in the sought after Raintree community. Walk in to a loft-style entry and living room with high ceilings and tons of natural light. On the main level you will find two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upstairs you will find the primary bedroom, en-suite bathroom and huge walk-in closet. Downstairs is the large living room, dining area, kitchen and laundry room. Out back is a deck and fenced in back yard. Other feature of this home include recessed lighting, thermal windows, Levolor blinds, ceiling fans in living room and bedrooms, molding, wainscoting, and tile shower in the primary bedroom.
Henrico County, VARichmond.com

2509 Carlisle Ave, Henrico, VA 23231

Welcome to this gorgeously renovated home ready for a new owner featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and almost 1,000SF of living space with a massive fenced in rear yard and private driveway not to mention a huge covered front porch! Boasting a new bath, roof, kitchen and more! Walk into a nice sized living room with oak hardwoods, ceiling fan and picture window with westerly exposure for nice natural light throughout the day! Larger dining room with built in desk, chandelier and oak hardwood floors. Kitchen with black appliances, soft close drawers, tile floors, bead board and opens to the living room and dining room! Good sized primary bedroom also features hardwoods, ceiling fan and larger closet! 2nd bedroom boasts oak hardwoods and ceiling fan as well! Enjoy the massive privacy fenced in rear yard perfect for entertaining to letting to pup run free! Stop by to see this in person!
Colonial Heights, VARichmond.com

211 Suffolk Ave, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

This charming Bungalow style home has so much character to include the large front porch, 9' ceilings, and glass french doors entering the office/sitting room. This property offers off street parking, and a fenced rear yard with a good size deck for entertaining. Inside you will find 3 bedrooms with large closet space and a full bathroom upstairs and on the main level you will find the Family Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Laundry Room, Office/Sitting Room, and a half bathroom. New HVAC installed 2 years ago.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

8080 Perrincrest Pl, Hanover, VA 23116

UNBELIEVABLE!! ORIGINAL OWNER HOME with TONS OF UPGRADES!! Are you looking for first floor living with space upstairs for family and guests? Well, look no further! The NEW ROOF was just installed 3 months ago! One HVAC unit is 2 years old and the other is 6. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac on a .38 acre lot. The landscaping is to die for! The secluded rear patio offers a brick wall and a deck area just waiting for your hot tub to be installed. Inside, the kitchen has been upgraded with WHITE SHAKER cabinets with GRANITE and STAINLESS! The VAULTED FAMILY ROOM has a two-sided gas fireplace that opens to the kitchen. The first floor primary suite opens to a spacious sitting room OR POSSIBLE HOME OFFICE. The first floor has an elegant formal dining room and large laundry room. Upstairs, there are 3 nice bedrooms and a LOFT AREA with huge walk-in storage closet. This home is truly spotless! Move right in and RELAX! I forgot to mention, this home is located right across the street from Burkwood Swim and Racquet Club. Berkeley Forest is one of Hanover's finest communities! HURRY!!
Chesterfield, VARichmond.com

14200 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia, VA 23002

This home offers all the charm of a 1900 farmhouse with completely updated features inside and out! This 1862 square foot, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home was totally renovated in 2015 and 2016 to include a new well with a McCoy water filtration system, 2000 gallon septic system, roof, plumbing, electrical, windows, vinyl siding and interior. The exterior also features a block foundation encased in stone, oversized gutters, 2 separate carports(one with a concrete floor), detached 12x32 storage shed with electricity and a workshop, circular driveway with ample parking, back covered patio and wrap around front porch, all located on an ample 1.272 acres. Once inside you have an enormous mud room with several storage closets, craftsman style trim, HUGE walk in pantry, soft close cabinets, wood laminate floors, tons of natural light with every single room updated and fresh. Enjoy the convenience of special features such as under cabinet lighting, a walk up attic with extra insulation and the convenience of only being 15 minutes from shopping on Hull Street in Chesterfield. Stained glass window feature in the upstairs bedroom does not convey.
Colonial Heights, VARichmond.com

299 Kennon Pointe Dr, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

This Gorgeous Condo is located in a lovely quiet country setting with beautiful water views and is in a 55+ community! It features 2436 sq. ft. with 4 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Enter in the Hallway, which opens, into a Spacious Living Room with vaulted ceiling, Built-ins, Fireplace and beautiful wood flooring. To the side is a lovely Formal Dining Room with chair rail and crown molding which opens to an eat-in Kitchen with an Island and a lovely dining area! Just past the Kitchen is a cozy Sun Room surrounded with windows. Back to the Right of the Hallway entrance is a huge Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling, two spacious walk in closets and a full bath! There are two more generous size Bedrooms, a Hallway Bath and a Laundry Room w/access to an immense two-car garage. The Second Floor has one Bedroom with carpet flooring and a full bath and a great river view. There is additional space in the unfinished Workshop area. Less than 3 years old A/C first floor, Roof & second floor Heat Pump. This property is being sold As Is. Make an appointment to see today, it won’t last long!. This condo is conveniently located, just minutes from the Interstate, Ft. Lee and shopping.

