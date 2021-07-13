Cancel
Celebrities

Sacha Baron Cohen Beats Roy Moore’s Lawsuit Over Pedophile-Detector

By Eriq Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
 12 days ago
Sacha Baron Cohen continues to prove he’s a legal legend. On Tuesday, the comedian defeated yet another lawsuit from someone he duped. The newest someone is Roy Moore, the former Alabama Supreme Court justice who infamously lost a U.S. Senate race following allegations of sexual misconduct. Moore appeared on Who Is America?, Cohen’s show for Showtime, and was interviewed by an Israeli “Anti-Terrorism Expert” named “Gen. Erran Morad.” During the interview, this military character, obviously Cohen, introduced a device that could detect certain enzymes that are secreted only by “sex offenders and particularly pedophiles.” And when Cohen moved the device closer to Judge Moore, the gadget started beeping.

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

