Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Judge OKs media request for access to Alabama sheriff trial

Laredo Morning Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A judge on Tuesday reversed course and will allow reporters to witness jury selection in the corruption trial of a longtime north Alabama sheriff. Retired Criminal Appeals Judge Pamela Baschab, who is presiding over the case against Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, granted the request from media organizations. They included the Alabama Press Association and the Alabama Broadcasters Association joined with newspapers and television stations.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
Local
Alabama Government
County
Limestone County, AL
Limestone County, AL
Government
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Ap#Criminal Appeals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
ALA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Tunisian president fires premier after violent protests

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president fired the country’s prime minister Sunday and froze parliament’s activities after violent demonstrations over the country’s pandemic and economic situation. President Kais Saied also lifted the immunity of all parliament members and said he would name a new prime minister in the coming hours...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 130 dead as severe flooding hits India

At least 130 are dead after severe flooding in India, officials in the country said on Saturday. Around 136 people are confirmed to be dead after monsoon rain hit the country causing massive flooding and landslides, officials said, CNN reported. One landslide in the country went through a small village...

Comments / 0

Community Policy