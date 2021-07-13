Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

The Guardian view on slashing foreign aid: Britain is abandoning the desperate | Editorial

By Editorial
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwqeM_0avi34Sb00
Displaced Yemenis receive food aid donated by a British organisation in Yemen’s western province of Hodeida on 9 February 2021. Photograph: Khaled Ziad/AFP/Getty Images

Tuesday was a day of shame for Britain. The world is enduring a catastrophe of the kind that happens once a century, Boris Johnson told the House of Commons. Extraordinarily, this was his justification for slashing life-saving aid, arguing that the UK could not afford it. The government carried the day, fending off a rebellion against the cuts by 35 votes.

But the disaster that the prime minister described is precisely why so many in his party voted against reneging on the commitment to spend 0.7% of gross national income on aid. Though coronavirus has brought financial pressures for Britain, it has proved ruinous elsewhere: on Monday, a United Nations report warned that almost one in three people globally are going hungry . At the very moment when help is most needed, it is being snatched away. The economic damage wreaked by Covid already meant that Britain would be spending less in absolute terms. To cut funding further, to 0.5%, is an ugly act. Other countries are increasing their funding, albeit often from a lower base.

The £4bn saved is just 1% of last year’s government borrowing. Yet the impact of taking it away will be huge. Without it, as Mr Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, spelt out , “fewer girls will be educated, more boys and girls will become slaves, more children will go hungry and more of the poorest people in the world will die”. The cuts will lead to an estimated 100,000 preventable deaths and millions more facing malnutrition. Yemen, experiencing what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, is losing 60% of its funding .

In setting out the conditions for a return to 0.7%, the government claimed to be offering reassurance of its commitment, while in fact demonstrating that this is a long-term change rather than a temporary measure. The tests it established have been met only once in the last 20 years. They are unlikely to be met within the next five. They offered cover to Tory MPs rightly embarrassed at dumping a manifesto promise that they were elected on just a year and a half ago, but did not address the moral failure or the damage caused to the national interest.

It is almost beyond belief that the government would cut spending on global health – including Covid research and basic sanitation – just as coronavirus has shown that our wellbeing is inextricably linked to the rest of the world’s. Aid funding also boosts stability, security and soft power; both friends and rivals will take note of the cuts. In the supposed year of British leadership, this country has shown itself to be not only mean but shortsighted. Alok Sharma, the Cop26 president, reportedly warned that it will damage our ability to reach a deal when Britain hosts November’s critical summit. The UK is asking developing countries to meet climate pledges, while claiming it can no longer meet its commitments. It is asking other nations to trust us while acting as an unpredictable and dishonest partner .

The government has concluded that the 0.7% pledge, which helped to rebrand the “nasty party”, is no longer electorally useful. Mr Johnson would like us to believe that it is a choice between supporting British hospitals and schools or helping faraway strangers. Yet support for aid has increased among both right- and left-leaning voters, and Tory MPs cited the cuts as a factor in the party’s defeat by the Liberal Democrats at the Chesham and Amersham byelection. The government got away with its betrayal in the Commons, despite a spirited and principled Conservative rebellion. But it should expect to pay both at home and abroad.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Alok Sharma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Britain#Food Aid#Charity#Yemenis#British#The House Of Commons#Covid#Un#Nasty Party#Amersham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
United Nations
News Break
Charities
Related
The Associated Press

UK lawmakers vote to back contentious foreign aid cut

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers voted Tuesday to support a contentious cut to the U.K.’s foreign aid budget, a move that has slashed billions from programs helping some of the world’s poorest people. The decision came in a 333-298 House of Commons vote that saw some members of Prime Minister...
WorldBBC

Government allows MPs to vote on cut to foreign aid

MPs will be able to vote on the government's cut to the foreign aid budget on Tuesday. While many want to reverse the cut, the government is proposing to link any future increase in aid spending to a fall in public debt. It wants the independent Office for Budget Responsibility...
U.K.Posted by
newschain

Criticism of foreign aid cuts grows as philanthropists step in

Labour and the Archbishop of Canterbury have intensified calls for the Government to reverse its move to slash foreign aid, saying a report that a group of philanthropists will help plug the gap underlines the harm caused by the decision. The Sunday Times says philanthropists including the Bill and Melinda...
Advocacyb975.com

Israel wants voucher system for foreign aid to Gaza – minister

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel wants foreign aid to Gaza disbursed through a voucher system, as a safeguard against donations being diverted to bolster the Palestinian enclave’s Hamas rulers and their arsenal, a government minister said on Tuesday. Humanitarian agencies put the latest reconstruction costs for the impoverished Gaza Strip at...
Advocacykfgo.com

Mexico foreign minister says looking into humanitarian aid for Cuba

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he had spoken to his Cuban counterpart to determine what sort of humanitarian aid would help the Caribbean nation after weekend street protests on the island over shortages of basic goods. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaking...
U.K.The Independent

With the cut to foreign aid, Britain has taken a decisive step back from a global leadership role

Cutting foreign aid “was Rishi’s idea”, I have been told by someone who portrays the prime minister as his chancellor’s reluctant partner. I don’t know whether it would reflect better on Boris Johnson if he was genuinely committed to the target of spending 0.7 per cent of our national income on foreign aid, and was overruled by Rishi Sunak, or if he was only pretending to agree with Theresa May, Andrew Mitchell, David Davis and the others while cynically ditching a promise that he knows is unpopular with the voters.
Telegraph

Foreign aid 'double lock' to head off Tory rebellion over spending

Boris Johnson will on Tuesday set out a new “double lock” on the aid budget to head off a rebellion from Conservative MPs concerned that the Prime Minister will never restore spending to 0.7 per cent. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will oversee the lock and will decide when...
PoliticsTelegraph

Sir John Major hits out at Government for cutting foreign aid

Sir John Major on Tuesday condemned the Government for its cut to the foreign aid budget at the same time it is planning to purchase a national yacht. Sir John became the second former Tory prime minister to criticise the Government over the move as Theresa May voted against a three-line Conservative whip for the first time in 25 years.
BBC

Boris Johnson on cutting UK foreign aid spending levels

The prime has said there "must inevitably be consequences" for UK spending as the government dealt with the Covid pandemic. Boris Johnson was addressing MPs over the policy to drop a commitment of 0.7% of spending going on foreign aid down to 0.5%, which faces oppostion from Conservative backbenchers.
Economyomahanews.net

UK parliament approves gov't cut on foreign aid despite criticism

LONDON, July 13 (Xinhua) -- British lawmakers voted on Tuesday to support the government's reduction of foreign aid from 0.7 percent of gross national income to 0.5 percent despite widespread opposition. MPs voted 333 to 298 to back the "temporary" overseas aid reduction, which is equivalent to around 4 billion...
Income TaxThe Guardian

The figures show just how mean this foreign aid cut is

The decision by the government to cut the overseas aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income to save £4bn annually is truly shocking, particularly as the underdevelopment and poverty in many parts of Africa and Asia are partly the legacy of colonialism (Outrage aimed at No 10 as MPs back £4bn cut to foreign aid budget, 13 July). Let’s get the figures in perspective. Borrowing £4bn (instead of cutting aid) would increase the current UK national debt of approximately £2tn by just 0.2%. The damage to the public finances would be negligible. At an interest rate of 1%, the cost of borrowing would be approximately £40m annually to save an estimated 100,000 to 200,000 lives. The cost per person saved would therefore be between £200 and £400 – a trivial sum to put on the value of a life. The interest cost to the UK adult population would be less than £1 per head per annum. If the British people knew the facts, the meanness and pettiness of the government would appal them.
PoliticsTelegraph

The foreign aid rebels were no match for Teflon Boris

Let’s be very clear about one thing: the government did not want this debate. When the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, announced last November that the government would not meet its statutory obligation to spend 0.7% of gross national income on international development in 2021/22, and would instead only reach 0.5%, the decision was made by fiat and presented to the House of Commons without an opportunity for a specific vote.
The Independent

Foreign aid cuts, racism and austerity – are the Tories the ‘nasty party’ again?

The Conservatives are playing with fire. As they begin to cut spending and wage a divisive culture war on race, they risk looking to some voters like the “nasty party” again.With some fancy footwork, Rishi Sunak headed off a backbench Tory rebellion that had looked likely to defeat the government’s £4bn cut to overseas aid. The chancellor killed off the internal opposition with kindness, stressing the party’s unity in wanting to restore aid spending to 0.7 per cent of gross national income. But about 25 rebel Tories were bought off very cheaply; the UK is unlikely for some years...
Telegraph

The Government's generosity on foreign aid ought to be linked to affordability

The internal Conservative Party row over the decision to reduce the statutory requirement to spend 0.7 per cent of Gross National Income (GNI) on foreign aid to 0.5 per cent will come to a head in the Commons today. After resisting a vote on the cut, the Government has bowed to pressure and faces defeat. However, Boris Johnson hopes a compromise proposal will see off the rebellion. He is promising that the budget will go up to 0.7 per cent again but only when it can be afforded. Aid spending will be linked to falling borrowing and the control of spending, and these conditions will be monitored by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
Telegraph

Compromise on foreign aid target shows Britain’s true leadership

In 2015, the Conservative government took the bold step of putting into law our formal commitment to spending 0.7 per cent of our GDP on overseas development aid. I voted for this important measure at the time, and I still believe in that commitment today. The government in 2015 also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy