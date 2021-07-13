How the Olympics Opening Ceremony Has Changed Over the Years
Opening ceremonies for the Olympic Games only seem to get more and more spectacular with time. What started as a simple event featuring a few brief rituals has transformed into an elaborate affair full of artistry and performances celebrating the culture and history of the host country. Of course, there are still a few traditions — like the lighting of the Olympic torch and the Parade of Nations — that continue to be practiced, no matter where the games take place and how much grandeur is added. In honor of the Tokyo Olympics this summer, here's a look back at ceremonies of the past to see how much has changed.www.goodhousekeeping.com
Comments / 0