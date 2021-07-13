How the Olympics Opening Ceremony Has Changed Over the Years

Who knew that one day we would have a multi million – even multi billion! – dollar industry in the world of video games, now referred to as e-sports (electronic sports). Various studies suggest that, since around 1998, the e-sports industry has been growing at about 43% every year – from the point of view of investors, that is an insane return if your investment grows at the growth rate of the market! Research from Findbettingsites has shown that video games are rising in all walks of life, with females making up 41% of all gamers in the US as of 2020, versus 38% in 2006. Some may still be in disbelief at the true size of the e-sports industry, but video games are now played on the big screen and watched with huge spectatorship.