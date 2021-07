Jamaica’s government is set to demand reparations for Black people from the Queen for Britain’s role in the transatlantic slave trade.A petition is being prepared and will be submitted to Her Majesty and the UK government.Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, the minister for Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, said: “We are especially pleased to announce that we have made further steps in our strides towards seeking reparatory justice for the victims and descendants of the transatlantic slave trade.“The petition is to be presented to the Queen of the UK and/or the Government of the UK.”This move has also been backed by the...