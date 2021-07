Against a backdrop of port cranes towering above the Elizabeth River and dock workers busy at the terminal, Gov. Ralph Northam took to the podium with some good news. The state he’s led since 2018 was named the best in the country for business, according to an annual CNBC study. Virginia became the first state to win the recognition two years in a row and earned its fifth win since CNBC’s study started in 2007, more than any other state.