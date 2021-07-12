Tacoma Couple Uninjured in State Route 6 Rollover Crash on Sunday

Neither of the two occupants of a vehicle that rolled upside down on state Route 6 west of Pe Ell reported injuries after the incident Sunday afternoon.

Both the driver and passenger, a man and woman from Tacoma, were transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital as a precaution.

The couple was driving in their Chrysler 200 westbound just east of Elk Prairie Road when, at a curve in the road, the vehicle went off the westbound shoulder into a ditch just before 2:40 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its top in the westbound lane.

The vehicle was totaled and was towed from the scene.