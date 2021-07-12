Cancel
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Couple Uninjured in State Route 6 Rollover Crash on Sunday

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 15 days ago
Neither of the two occupants of a vehicle that rolled upside down on state Route 6 west of Pe Ell reported injuries after the incident Sunday afternoon.

Both the driver and passenger, a man and woman from Tacoma, were transported to Willapa Harbor Hospital as a precaution.

The couple was driving in their Chrysler 200 westbound just east of Elk Prairie Road when, at a curve in the road, the vehicle went off the westbound shoulder into a ditch just before 2:40 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its top in the westbound lane.

The vehicle was totaled and was towed from the scene.

Willimantic, CT
