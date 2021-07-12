Hunting Report: Raffle Permit Tickets Open Until July 15

FILE PHOTO — An elk sticks its tongue out as it grazes in a field in Packwood.

Tickets for the coveted raffle permit hunts for deer, elk, moose, mountain goat and bighorn sheep are on sale until July 17.

Raffle tickets are not available to purchase online or over the phone as Washington gambling restrictions prohibit wire sales. Tickets can only be purchased at an authorized license dealer.

Lewis County has 22 authorized license dealers, from Packwood to Pe Ell. A full list can be found at wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/dealers.

Proceeds from the sale of single-species raffle tickets will be used for the management and benefit of that species. Proceeds from the sale of multiple-species raffle tickets will be used for general game management. There is no limit on the number of tickets a person may purchase.

Prices for each ticket are listed below:

• Deer, elk, moose, mountain goat: $6 per ticket.

• Bighorn sheep: $11.50 per ticket.

• Multi-species: $17 per ticket for three-species raffles, $22.50 per ticket for four-species raffles.

For more information, visit the raffle permit hunts page at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/special-hunts/raffles.

Online Hunter Education

Due to COVID-19, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has canceled all in-person hunter education classes until further notice. However, anyone 9 years of age and older can complete the online course for certification. Children 8 years of age and younger can still complete the online course, however they are required to complete an in-person field skills evaluation prior to certification.

The online hunter education course takes approximately 10 hours to complete, but students can do it in multiple sittings. To register and complete the online hunter education course, visit hunter-ed.com/washington/. Next, register and complete the online Virtual Field Day course at huntercourse.com/virtualfieldday/.

Hunter Education Deferral

Some may also qualify for a Hunter Education Deferral, which allows a one-year deferral for individuals new to hunting who are accompanied by an experienced hunter. More information is available at the Hunter Education Deferral page at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/deferral-program.

For further assistance, email huntered@dfw.wa.gov or call 360-902-8111.