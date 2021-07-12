Cancel
Winlock, WA

Winlock Man Found Dead After SWAT Standoff

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 17 days ago
Lewis County Sheriff's Office badge

A 58-year-old Winlock man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff that occurred between July 8 and July 9, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lewis County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Michael J. Petit. The cause of death was a perforating close contact shotgun wound to the head and the manner of death was suicid, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The standoff occurred in the 100 block of Marsyla Heights Drive.

At about 6:41 p.m. July 8, deputies were dispatched to a report that Petit had assaulted a 72-year-old family member residing in the same home. Deputies responded and interviewed the female victim and were told that after the victim was physically assaulted, the suspect discharged a handgun, and at one point pointed the handgun at the victim. The victim said the suspect pulled the trigger, but the handgun did not discharge, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Over the next several hours, the sheriff’s office, as well as officers from the Winlock Police Department, attempted to engage the suspect in conversation and have him exit the building,” according to the news release. “When all attempts failed, a request was made to the Washington State Patrol SWAT Team to respond. Upon their arrival, numerous attempts to gain compliance from the suspect were again made, but ultimately through use of technological assets it was determined the suspect appeared deceased. Entry was made and the suspect was confirmed as deceased.”

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident should contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at 360-748-9286 or Lewis County Communications at 360-740-1105.

