Organizers Announce Summer 2021 ‘Music in the Park’ Lineup in Chehalis

Organizers recently announced the lineup for the summer 2021 Music in the Park concert series in Chehalis.

The free concert series will feature three performances on consecutive Friday nights between July 30 and Aug. 13, according to a news release from event organizers.

Music starts 6:30 p.m. at Recreation Park, located at 1255 SW Williams Ave.

Country singer-songwriter Billy Dean will kick off the first night of music on July 30 with two full sets of songs.

Dean has released more than a dozen studio and compilation albums starting in the 1990s, with hits such as “Only Here for a Little While,” “Somewhere in My Broken Heart” and “If There Hadn’t Been You.”

Then, on Aug. 6, twice-Grammy-nominated recording artist Billy Gilman will hit the stage.

Busting onto the scene in 2000 as a spry 11-year-old with double-platinum album “One Voice,” Gilman earned recent fame as a 2016 contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” covering Adele’s “When We Were Young.” His forte has expanded recently to include a pop charm in his country roots. Other hits of his include “Oklahoma” and “There’s a Hero.” The Six will open.

Creedence Revelation featuring Randy Linder will take the stage Aug. 13, with DJ Joey opening.

Those familiar with John Fogerty might need a double-take as Randy Linder dresses, acts and performs the part of the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman in remarkable fashion. Linder and Creedence Revelation have played all over the United States and beyond, with stops in California and Guam, and seek to follow in the swamp rock group’s footsteps — in both energy and accuracy.

According to a news release from the city, food vendors and other display booths will be on site. The performances will take place next to Penny Playground.

Organizers recommend families and attendees bring their own chairs and blankets. Outside food and drink are permitted at the park but alcohol is prohibited.