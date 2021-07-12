Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chehalis, WA

Organizers Announce Summer 2021 ‘Music in the Park’ Lineup in Chehalis

By The Chronicle staff
Posted by 
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5HBF_0avi1r7B00
Country singer-songwriter Billy Dean will kick off the first night of music on July 30 with two full sets of songs.

Organizers recently announced the lineup for the summer 2021 Music in the Park concert series in Chehalis.

The free concert series will feature three performances on consecutive Friday nights between July 30 and Aug. 13, according to a news release from event organizers.

Music starts 6:30 p.m. at Recreation Park, located at 1255 SW Williams Ave.

Country singer-songwriter Billy Dean will kick off the first night of music on July 30 with two full sets of songs.

Dean has released more than a dozen studio and compilation albums starting in the 1990s, with hits such as “Only Here for a Little While,” “Somewhere in My Broken Heart” and “If There Hadn’t Been You.”

Then, on Aug. 6, twice-Grammy-nominated recording artist Billy Gilman will hit the stage.

Busting onto the scene in 2000 as a spry 11-year-old with double-platinum album “One Voice,” Gilman earned recent fame as a 2016 contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” covering Adele’s “When We Were Young.” His forte has expanded recently to include a pop charm in his country roots. Other hits of his include “Oklahoma” and “There’s a Hero.” The Six will open.

Creedence Revelation featuring Randy Linder will take the stage Aug. 13, with DJ Joey opening.

Those familiar with John Fogerty might need a double-take as Randy Linder dresses, acts and performs the part of the Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman in remarkable fashion. Linder and Creedence Revelation have played all over the United States and beyond, with stops in California and Guam, and seek to follow in the swamp rock group’s footsteps — in both energy and accuracy.

According to a news release from the city, food vendors and other display booths will be on site. The performances will take place next to Penny Playground.

Organizers recommend families and attendees bring their own chairs and blankets. Outside food and drink are permitted at the park but alcohol is prohibited.

Comments / 0

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
212
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chehalis, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
Chehalis, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Gilman
Person
Billy Dean
Person
Adele
Person
John Fogerty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Alcohol#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC backtracks with new mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reversed guidance from just two months ago by saying fully vaccinated people should now mask up in certain areas, underscoring the growing threat posed by a new strain of the coronavirus. In updated guidelines, the CDC advised fully vaccinated people...
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy