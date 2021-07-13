Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis County, WA

Here’s What’s on Your Primary Ballot in Lewis County

By The Chronicle staff
Posted by 
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nUPuR_0avi1pLj00
FILE PHOTO — An official ballot drop box sits locked outside the Lewis County Auditor’s Office in Chehalis.

Ballots for Lewis County’s Aug. 3 primary election have been mailed out and should be arriving the week of July 19.

If residents don’t receive their ballot packets by July 23, they can receive a replacement online at votewa.gov, by calling 360-740-1164, 360-740-1278, or 1-800-562-6130 or in-person at 351 NW North St., Chehalis.

In races with three or more candidates, the top two candidates in the primary will move on to the general election in November.

Here’s what’s on the ballot:

Centralia City Council District 1 (Four-year term)

• Chelle Wilder

• Lisa Striedinger

• Cameron McGee

Centralia City Council District 2 (Four-year term)

• Rebecca Staebler

• Meta Hogan

• Sarah Althauser

Centralia City Council District 3 (Four-year term)

• Rhoda Angove

• Kurtis Engle

• Max Vogt

Morton City Council Position 5 (Short and full four-year term)

• Wendy McCully

• Caro Johnson

• Jeanette Chamberlain

Vader Mayor (Unexpired two-year term)

• Judi Costello

• Joe Schey

• Tom Shows

Vader City Council Position 1

• Donna Rogers

• Jason Vance

• Marie Anne MacIntosh

Eatonville School District No. 404, Director District 2

• Sarah Cole

• Jack Philbrick

• Ashley Sova

Onalaska School District No. 300 Director Position 5 At-large

• Steve Legg

• Ben Sabin

• Mary Glenn

Rochester School District No. 401 Director District 5

• Curtis Haley

• Mark Weaver

• Thomas Trott

Fire District No. 6 (Chehalis) Commissioner Position 1

• Colin Mason

• Anthony Mixer

• Brandon Emery-Martin

• Jim Forbes

Fire and EMS Levies

• Chehalis replacement of expiring EMS levy

• Fire Protection District No. 1 — Onalaska levy lid lift for fire services

• Fire Protection District No. 2 — Toledo replacement of expiring EMS levy

• Fire Protection District No. 5 — Napavine multi-year levy lid lift for fire and EMS

• Fire Protection District No. 15 — Winlock levy for fire and EMS

Comments / 0

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
212
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
City
Winlock, WA
Local
Washington Elections
City
Vader, WA
City
Onalaska, WA
Local
Washington Government
City
Eatonville, WA
Lewis County, WA
Government
Centralia, WA
Government
City
Curtis, WA
City
Toledo, WA
City
Centralia, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#District 1#District 5#Ballots#Centralia City Council#Ems Levies#Chehalis#Napavine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GANBC News

Atlanta-area spa shooter to serve 4 life sentences in Cherokee County slayings

The man accused of killing eight people at Atlanta-area spas in March will serve four life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to four of the murders. Cherokee County Judge Ellen McElyea handed down the sentence for Robert Aaron Long on Tuesday, more than four months after the March 16 rampage inside Youngs Asians Massage. Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; Paul Andre Michels, 54; Xiaojie Tan, 49; and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed. That same day he's accused of fatally shooting four others at two spas in Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy