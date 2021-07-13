Here’s What’s on Your Primary Ballot in Lewis County

FILE PHOTO — An official ballot drop box sits locked outside the Lewis County Auditor’s Office in Chehalis.

Ballots for Lewis County’s Aug. 3 primary election have been mailed out and should be arriving the week of July 19.

If residents don’t receive their ballot packets by July 23, they can receive a replacement online at votewa.gov, by calling 360-740-1164, 360-740-1278, or 1-800-562-6130 or in-person at 351 NW North St., Chehalis.

In races with three or more candidates, the top two candidates in the primary will move on to the general election in November.

Here’s what’s on the ballot:

Centralia City Council District 1 (Four-year term)

• Chelle Wilder

• Lisa Striedinger

• Cameron McGee

Centralia City Council District 2 (Four-year term)

• Rebecca Staebler

• Meta Hogan

• Sarah Althauser

Centralia City Council District 3 (Four-year term)

• Rhoda Angove

• Kurtis Engle

• Max Vogt

Morton City Council Position 5 (Short and full four-year term)

• Wendy McCully

• Caro Johnson

• Jeanette Chamberlain

Vader Mayor (Unexpired two-year term)

• Judi Costello

• Joe Schey

• Tom Shows

Vader City Council Position 1

• Donna Rogers

• Jason Vance

• Marie Anne MacIntosh

Eatonville School District No. 404, Director District 2

• Sarah Cole

• Jack Philbrick

• Ashley Sova

Onalaska School District No. 300 Director Position 5 At-large

• Steve Legg

• Ben Sabin

• Mary Glenn

Rochester School District No. 401 Director District 5

• Curtis Haley

• Mark Weaver

• Thomas Trott

Fire District No. 6 (Chehalis) Commissioner Position 1

• Colin Mason

• Anthony Mixer

• Brandon Emery-Martin

• Jim Forbes

Fire and EMS Levies

• Chehalis replacement of expiring EMS levy

• Fire Protection District No. 1 — Onalaska levy lid lift for fire services

• Fire Protection District No. 2 — Toledo replacement of expiring EMS levy

• Fire Protection District No. 5 — Napavine multi-year levy lid lift for fire and EMS

• Fire Protection District No. 15 — Winlock levy for fire and EMS