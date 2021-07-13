Here’s What’s on Your Primary Ballot in Lewis County
Ballots for Lewis County’s Aug. 3 primary election have been mailed out and should be arriving the week of July 19.
If residents don’t receive their ballot packets by July 23, they can receive a replacement online at votewa.gov, by calling 360-740-1164, 360-740-1278, or 1-800-562-6130 or in-person at 351 NW North St., Chehalis.
In races with three or more candidates, the top two candidates in the primary will move on to the general election in November.
Here’s what’s on the ballot:
Centralia City Council District 1 (Four-year term)
• Chelle Wilder
• Lisa Striedinger
• Cameron McGee
Centralia City Council District 2 (Four-year term)
• Rebecca Staebler
• Meta Hogan
• Sarah Althauser
Centralia City Council District 3 (Four-year term)
• Rhoda Angove
• Kurtis Engle
• Max Vogt
Morton City Council Position 5 (Short and full four-year term)
• Wendy McCully
• Caro Johnson
• Jeanette Chamberlain
Vader Mayor (Unexpired two-year term)
• Judi Costello
• Joe Schey
• Tom Shows
Vader City Council Position 1
• Donna Rogers
• Jason Vance
• Marie Anne MacIntosh
Eatonville School District No. 404, Director District 2
• Sarah Cole
• Jack Philbrick
• Ashley Sova
Onalaska School District No. 300 Director Position 5 At-large
• Steve Legg
• Ben Sabin
• Mary Glenn
Rochester School District No. 401 Director District 5
• Curtis Haley
• Mark Weaver
• Thomas Trott
Fire District No. 6 (Chehalis) Commissioner Position 1
• Colin Mason
• Anthony Mixer
• Brandon Emery-Martin
• Jim Forbes
Fire and EMS Levies
• Chehalis replacement of expiring EMS levy
• Fire Protection District No. 1 — Onalaska levy lid lift for fire services
• Fire Protection District No. 2 — Toledo replacement of expiring EMS levy
• Fire Protection District No. 5 — Napavine multi-year levy lid lift for fire and EMS
• Fire Protection District No. 15 — Winlock levy for fire and EMS
