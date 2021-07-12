Cancel
Lewis County, WA

Marketing Team Named New Facilitator-Coordinator for Lewis County Autism Coalition

By Eric Rosane / ericr@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 15 days ago
Brittany Voie, left, and Nicole Miller are pictured.

Lewis County Autism Coalition Board President Lisa Davis has named Free Bird Projects, a local project management contractor, as its new facilitator-coordinator.

The company is led by longtime Lewis County resident Nicole Miller. She replaces William Weismann, who’s served in the role since 2010, according to a news release.

“The Autism Coalition is now in a strong position — with solid finances and board leadership — thanks to the dedicated work provided by Weismann and coalition leaders for the past 10 years. We begin a four-to-five month period when we will achieve a seamless transition,” Davis said in a statement.

Miller’s team will help “grow neurodiverse voices and leadership, as well as essential outreach to Lewis County’s marginalized communities,” Davis said in the news release. She has five years of successive professional leadership experience and is a certified associate in project management.

“Mrs. Miller is an educated, trained professional with an impressive background in public sector facilities, infrastructure and capital projects,” read the news release.

The facilitator-coordinator plays an essential role with the Lewis County Autism Coalition Board. The position oversees board and group meetings, the Cultivating Inclusion-Lewis County campaign and funding and operation of events such as the Southwest Washington Autism Conference, which will be hosted this fall.

Miller also plans to subcontract with Brittany Voie, a communications consultant and social media marketer, as part of her work as facilitator-coordinator. Voie is the owner of Voie Hype. A previous employee at The Chronicle, Voie was also a regular columnist for the paper for several years.

“We were fortunate to have highly-qualified candidates. The combined proposal from Free Bird Projects and Voie Hype provides us with a powerful duo to propel us forward,” Davis said.

More information about the Lewis County Autism Coalition and its board can be found online at www.lcautism.org.

