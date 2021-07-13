Cancel
Animals

Fords Prairie Animal Clinic Veterinarian Accused of Unprofessional Conduct by Department of Health

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 15 days ago
A Fords Prairie Animal Clinic veterinarian has been charged with unprofessional conduct for allegedly practicing below the standard of care during surgery and post-surgery treatment for a cat in November 2017, the state Department of Health (DOH) announced in a news release.

The DOH issued a statement of charges to veterinarian Robert R. Remund on May 25 alleging that Remund failed to prescribe sufficient pain medications and preoperative antibiotics to a cat he performed a bilateral ear resection surgery on.

The cat had been brought in for chronic ear infections and the cat’s owner agreed to the surgery, but several days after the cat was discharged, the cat developed symptoms of upper respiratory infection and a potential infection at the surgical site, according to the charging documents.

Remund has also been accused of failure to maintain adequate record-keeping due to “illegible, insufficient chart notes,” according to documents.

Remund’s license was placed on a 24-month probation in March 2017 after the DOH alleged that he practiced below the standard of care for 13 separate animal patients between July 2011 and May 2014. He was also accused of providing veterinary drugs for human use and for keeping controlled substances on his desk and required to undergo controlled substances training.

Prior to that, the DOH required Remund to undergo training after he allegedly allowed a non-credentialed veterinary assistant to provide care between April 2009 and February 2010.

According to DOH records, Remund’s license is currently active and set to expire in August 2022.

His veterinary license was first issued in June 1979.

