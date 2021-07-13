Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, WA

Attendees Flock to Return of Music In The Park in Centralia

By The Chronicle staff
Posted by 
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BtXaC_0avi1kBK00
Sun shines through trees over George Washington Park in Centralia as community members gather during a “Music in the Park” event on Saturday.

Foldable chairs in hand, attendees flocked to George Washington Park in downtown Centralia over the weekend to watch local outlaw rockers Prohibition Band shred in the wooden gazebo as part of the return of the Music in the Park summer series.

The Centralia Downtown Association is bringing the free summer staple back to the Hub City this year after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Olympia-based Strike 9 will bring their self-proclaimed “drama-free rock,” playing suave hits by artists including Alice in Chains and AC/DC, to the gazebo at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will feature two hours of free live music, according to an event listed on Facebook.

Comments / 2

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
212
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Centralia, WA
Government
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Centralia, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Washington Park#Flock#Shred#Prohibition Band#Ac Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
Related
HealthPosted by
CNN

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo 2020 to focus on mental health

(CNN) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the individual all-around competition to focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics announced on Wednesday. Her withdrawal comes after the 24-year-old -- one of the greatest gymnasts of all time -- stepped away from a dramatic team competition on Tuesday, citing mental heath concerns as she attempts to protect "her body and mind."
Atlanta, GAABC News

Atlanta spa gunman Robert Long pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder

The 22-year-old man who killed eight people during a shooting rampage in March targeting Atlanta-area spas pleaded guilty Tuesday to four of the murders and accepted a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Robert Aaron Long entered his plea in Cherokee County Superior Court after answering...

Comments / 2

Community Policy