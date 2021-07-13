Attendees Flock to Return of Music In The Park in Centralia

Sun shines through trees over George Washington Park in Centralia as community members gather during a “Music in the Park” event on Saturday.

Foldable chairs in hand, attendees flocked to George Washington Park in downtown Centralia over the weekend to watch local outlaw rockers Prohibition Band shred in the wooden gazebo as part of the return of the Music in the Park summer series.

The Centralia Downtown Association is bringing the free summer staple back to the Hub City this year after last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Olympia-based Strike 9 will bring their self-proclaimed “drama-free rock,” playing suave hits by artists including Alice in Chains and AC/DC, to the gazebo at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. The event will feature two hours of free live music, according to an event listed on Facebook.