Henry Water Authority releases 2021 Water Quality Report

A lot has been uncertain the past year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but one thing that has not suffered is Henry County’s drinking water. That is the assertion of Henry County Water Authority officials upon the recent release of the 2021 Henry County Water Quality Report. Now available for review online, the report’s results reveal that the HCWA is in complete compliance with all regulatory requirements for drinking water safety and had no violations of the industry’s drinking water quality standards this past year.