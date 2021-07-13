1 dead in northeast Charlotte homicide, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was pronounced dead in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, police announced. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 8000 block of Harris Station Boulevard, near the intersection of Harris Boulevard and Rocky River Road, for a shooting shortly afternoon. When officers got to the area, they found a man who had been shot. The victim, 27-year-old Marquise Chandler, was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.