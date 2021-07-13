Payton Smith
Big Machine Records' Payton Smith has partnered with Children's Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals and Phi Mu Fraternity to perform a free, virtual one-hour concert this Thursday, July 15th at 7p (CT) benefitting CMN Hospitals and celebrating their 13-year partnership with the fraternity. The concert will be livestreamed here, and Smith will have a virtual meet-and-greet event after the show via the Riff app. To donate, text "PHIMU" to 51555 or click here.www.allaccess.com
