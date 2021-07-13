Cancel
Advocacy

Payton Smith

allaccess.com
 14 days ago

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Machine Records’ Payton Smith has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals and Phi Mu Fraternity to perform a free, virtual one-hour concert this Thursday, July 15th at 7p (CT) benefitting CMN Hospitals and celebrating their 13-year partnership with the fraternity. The concert will be livestreamed here, and Smith will have a virtual meet-and-greet event after the show via the Riff app. To donate, text “PHIMU” to 51555 or click here.

Payton Smith
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Payton Smith Releases New Music and Raises Critical Funds for Children’s Miracle Networks Hospitals Totaling Over $11K

NASHVILLE — AMG Records’ recording artist Payton Smith has raised over $11K in donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals via two livestream concerts this year. Last week’s benefit, filmed in Nashville, celebrated Phi Mu Fraternity’s 35-year partnership with CMN Hospitals, and featured newly-released music, “Run Girl” and “People In The Back.” The official video for “Run Girl” was recently released and can be viewed here. “Run Girl” is currently featured in the Country Risers and New In Country playlists on Apple Music, the Breakthrough Country playlist on Amazon Music, and the New Music Nashville playlist on Spotify. For more information on Payton Smith, visit Instagram.com.
Nashville, TNthecountrynote.com

Payton Smith Partners With CMN Hospitals and Phi Mu Fraternity for a Virtual Benefit Concert

NASHVILLE — Rising country artist Payton Smith will perform a free virtual benefit concert this Thursday, July 15 @ 7 PM CT to help raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, celebrating its 35-year partnership with Phi Mu Fraternity. The one-hour event, featuring Payton’s newest single, “Run Girl,” will be live-streamed via Payton’s YouTube channel, with a post-show virtual meet-and-greet via the Riff app. Pre-save “Run Girl” here: https://ffm.to/rungirl.
AdvocacyHammond Daily Star

Katherine Smith

Katherine Smith started volunteering at Our Daily Bread’s Hand of Hope kitchen two days after her husband’s funeral and she has been at there every Tuesday and Thursday since. “I love serving. I started two days after my husband’s funeral as a way to keep my mind occupied,” she said.
Pittsburgh, PAallaccess.com

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Promotes Mike Sauter To VP/Broadcasting

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING, owner and operator of Triple A WYEP and News-Talk WESA/PITTSBURGH, has promoted WYEP Station Mgr. MIKE SAUTER to VP/Broadcasting. SAUTER joined PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING in 2004 and has held positions at WYEP as host of "THE MIDDAY MIX," MD, and PD, and was promoted to Station Mgr. in 2019. Before joining WYEP, SAUTER worked at WHTG/EATONTOWN-ASBURY PARK, NJ. As ALL ACCESS reported last week, LIZ FELIX has been named PD at WYEP (NET NEWS 7/7)
Entertainmentallaccess.com

WTMX (101.9 The Mix)/Chicago + AJR = Way More Happy

Hot down--summer in the (Windy) City as HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX)/CHICAGO’s ERIC IN THE MORNING SHOW hosted their first major post-pandemic event, featuring BMG-HOLLYWOOD hitmakers AJR on TUESDAY (7/13). Morning host ERIC FERGUSON was joined by the rest of the cast and crew, with co-hosts (and APD)...
Musicallaccess.com

10 Questions with ... Hayley St. John

The Buzz is an ALT-leaning station with a few surprises. You’ll hear Pearl Jam, Linkin Park, and Twenty One Pilots, but we’ll sprinkle in a Zeppelin song every once in a while, or throw in Metallica. Rock is a wide-ranging genre with so many different sounds, so we want to have that variety, but still ultimately be an ALT station.
Charitiesallaccess.com

KCBI/Dallas-Fort Worth Organized 225 Listeners As Volunteers

On SATURDAY (7/10), 225 KCBI listeners turned into volunteers to serve at three local ministries: EMBRACE GRACE, INC., MISSION ARLINGTON/MISSION METROPLEX, and BUCKNER SHOES FOR ORPHAN SOULS. At EMBRACE GRACE, INC., they assembled 1,000 Love Boxes for women facing unplanned pregnancies. At MISSION ARLINGTON/MISSION METROPLEX, they prepped back to school...
Musicallaccess.com

Toby Keith

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Show Dog Nashville’s Toby Keith will release his first album in more than five years on Friday, October 15th. “Peso In My Pocket," co-produced by Kenny Greenberg and Keith, features 10 tracks including the lead single, "Old School," plus a collaboration with Keb' Mo' on "Old Me Better" and a cover of John Prine's "Take A Look At My Heart." In addition to Keith, Keb' Mo' and Prine, songwriters on the project include Sammy Hagar, John Mellencamp, Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.
Entertainmentallaccess.com

The Record Company

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Los Angeles trio The Record Company was ready for a change when it came time to make their third album "Play Loud" and they got it. The new LP pushes the group into uncharted territory with a dozen new tracks that move beyond the sound of the band's first two albums. Band members Marc Cazorla, Alex Stiff and Chris Vos brought in Grammy-winning producer Dave Sardy (Oasis, The Head And The Heart, Death From Above 1979, LCD Soundsystem, The Who), who offered ideas and suggestions, and knew just when to push. They also worked with outside songwriters on their way to amassing more songs than they’d previously written for an album.
Musicallaccess.com

Capital Theatre

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. The New Zealand based trio, Capital Theatre recently released their new single, “People.” The music video for the track takes place in an art gallery where the art comes to life during the band’s inarguably powerful performance. Accompanying the single release, the band also launched an NFT art exhibit that features memes from the video. Selected works will be auctioned later next month with proceeds donated to Auckland City Mission. Produced by the legendary Mike Clink, lyrically, the song is inspired by Shakespeare’s famous quote from “As You Like It,” saying, “All the world’s a stage, And all the men and women merely players.” The song and video lean heavily into theatrical themes but with the incorporation of digital art comes a unique standoff between the traditional and futuristic. Indeed, the digital currency and artform nowadays is a far cry from the stages and characters Shakespeare could have ever imagined.
Celebritiesallaccess.com

Charese Fruge (@MCMediaonline) Talks To Kyley Scarlet

Kyley Scarlet is a music geek. The newly hired Director of Marketing for Amigo Records (under the Prescription Songs umbrella) says she has always had a passion for music. “I was lucky enough to grow up in a household where my dad was always playing piano and singing every night. I grew up begging to go to concerts and you may or may not have found me with a Brittney Spears style microphone around my head singing to Beyonce in my living room constantly. However, I never thought you could have a JOB in music.”
TV & Videosallaccess.com

Audacy Realigns Top 40 Stations, Including National And Regional Programming, Local Layoffs

AUDACY's sweeping national changes have arrived at another format with Top 40 taking a "hub-and-spoke" national and regional programming approach, displacing several local staffers. The move is similar to the realignment of the company's Alternative and Country stations last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/14/2020) that resulted in layoffs and national and regional programming in several dayparts.
Musicmusicconnection.com

Producer Crosstalk: Ken Lewis

Producer, mixer and artist development dude Ken Lewis grew up in Ohio and studied production and engineering at Boston’s Berklee College of Music. He moved to New York City in 1993, sharpened his skills at Soundtrack and soon rocketed up the engineering ladder. Less than three years later he went solo and has remained so ever since. Artists he’s worked with include Kanye West, BTS and Taylor Swift. In March, he launched his live YouTube show “Mixing Night with Ken Lewis.”
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Dara Tucker Sings Out at Rudy's Jazz Room

Saturday night was one of triumph for vocalist-songwriter Dara Tucker, a longtime Nashville favorite who relocated to New York City a few months before the pandemic hit. The occasion was the official release party for her celebrated new album Dreams of Waking: Music for a Better World. Over two sets before a full house at Rudy's Jazz Room — a venue undaunted despite taking on two feet of floodwater the previous weekend — she repeatedly demonstrated the stage presence, technical prowess and dynamic personality that won her multiple Nashville Independent Music Awards as Music City's top jazz vocalist.

