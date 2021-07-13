Google Sheets hits 1 billion installs on the Play Store, just in time for you to balance your budget

Summer doesn’t just mean beaches, road trips, and outdoor barbecues. It’s also when people sometimes take out a book or an ebook reader or share their favorite summer reads. Google Play Books is now adding some new and much-requested features so it will be easier for you to organize your vacation reading list and discover new ones that you may want to add to the growing TBR list. This includes customizing your bookshelves, using filters to find your next read, and finding deals on books you want to purchase.