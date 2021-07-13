Google Sheets hits 1 billion installs on the Play Store, just in time for you to balance your budget
Love them or hate them, spreadsheets are a necessary part of modern life. From keeping track of monthly expenses to making to-do lists, apps like Google Sheets make it easy to organize all of your data into a simple document. More than two years after hitting 500 million installs on the Play Store, Sheets is now the newest app to become a member of the 1 billion club.www.androidpolice.com
