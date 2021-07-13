National Ice Cream Day: How to celebrate on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — National Ice Cream Day comes but once a year. And on this Sunday, July 18, there are a few ways to celebrate on Staten Island. Chief ice cream maker Danielle Raleigh said the day is marked with a special deal at Egger’s Ice Cream Parlor in West Brighton. Call it “Sundae Fun Day” — three quarts of ice cream, two toppings and five waffle bowls. It’s $45 and on National Ice Cream Day Sunday it will be $35 (with tax $37.99) with promo code ICECREAMDAY21. Order online and plug in the code for the discount for pickup or delivery, exclusively offered from the North Shore location — 1194 Forest Ave.; 718-981-2110, Eggersicecream.com.