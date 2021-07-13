Cancel
Colorado State

Man Wanted In Colorado Arrested In Cumberland County

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
PA State Police Photo Credit: PA State Police

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Cumberland County for a warrant in Colorado, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Christopher Melojevic currently resides in Enola, was arrested on a warrant for crime in Colorado on Friday.

Melojevic was driving south on Interstate 81 in Penn Township when he was stopped by police for a routine traffic stop.

While running his information, police learned of the warrant out for him in Colorado.

He was taken into custody and is await extradition back to Colorado.

The charges on the warrant have not been made public.

