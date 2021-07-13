Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

5 Ways to Reheat Chicken Without Drying It Out

By Kelsey Kloss
Posted by 
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zTM55_0avi0kDX00
The oven is a great option for reheating bone-in chicken or breaded cutlets. Image Credit: nerudol/iStock/GettyImages

Freshly cooked chicken is moist and delicious — but after reheating, that crispy, succulent bird often becomes tough, dry and flavorless. Whether you're reheating a rotisserie or home-cooked chicken, warming up poultry properly retains its flavor and texture.

Here are easy and delicious ways to reheat chicken without it getting chewy and bland. And of course, the most important thing is to reheat it safely: Use a meat thermometer to ensure the chicken reaches an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit before eating, per the USDA.

Tip

Refrigerate cooked foods within two hours to prevent the growth of bacteria, as advised by the USDA. If stored properly, cooked chicken is safe to eat and maintains its quality for three to four days. Cover the chicken securely with plastic or store it in an airtight package to prevent it from drying out.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with a large piece of aluminum foil. The foil should be large enough to extend beyond the sides of the baking sheet.

Place the chicken in the center of the baking sheet. To help keep your reheated chicken skin crispy, brush your chicken lightly with olive oil. Pull the sides of the aluminum foil up and wrap the chicken tightly with the foil.

Place your baking sheet in the oven and reheat the chicken until the internal temperature of the meat registers at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit on a meat thermometer.

Are You Getting Enough Protein?

Track your macros by logging your meals on the MyPlate app. Download now to fine-tune your diet today!

If you're reheating fried chicken in the toaster oven, start by preheating your toaster oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line the toaster oven baking sheet with aluminum foil.

Place a handful of chicken on a plate and cover it with a paper towel to avoid sogginess. Microwave for about 1 minute to 1 minute and 45 seconds.

Transfer the chicken to the baking sheet and reheat in the toaster oven for 2 to 3 additional minutes. Let chicken stand until lukewarm to touch.

Place the chicken on a microwave-safe plate or dish. If you are reheating pieces, place the largest, meatiest pieces toward the outside of the dish and the smaller pieces in the center. Food on the outer edge of the dish cooks faster.

Use only microwave-safe plates or containers when reheating food in the microwave. Avoid containers such as yogurt, margarine or cottage cheese containers, as the food may get hot enough to melt the container or start a fire.

Cover the chicken with a sauce such as barbecue, teriyaki or cream of mushroom soup. Alternatively, coat the chicken pieces with a prepared coating mix. Liquid or coating mix isn't required but will ensure the reheated chicken stays moist.

Place a piece of microwave-safe plastic wrap over the dish. If you use regular plastic wrap, don't allow the plastic to touch the food. Plastic can melt and transfer chemicals to the chicken.

Reheat the chicken for 2 to 3 minutes, then turn the pieces over and stir the sauce. Resume cooking for an additional 2 to 3 minutes, or until the center of the thickest piece of chicken is cooked to an internal temperature of at least 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cooking time varies depending on the amount and size of the chicken pieces, and the power of your microwave oven.

Tip

To use a meat thermometer, insert the thermometer into the thickest part of the meat — the innermost part of the thigh or and wing, or the thickest part of a chicken breast, per the USDA. Don't push the thermometer into a fatty area and be sure it isn't touching bone.

Reheating chicken on the stove is best for when it's been removed from the bone — think boneless, skinless chicken breast or leftover rotisserie chicken. If you're reheating chicken breast, slice it into 1-inch thick strips first.

To reheat rotisserie chicken, simply pick the meat off the bone.

Place a skillet over medium heat and add just enough chicken broth or water to cover the bottom.

Place the pieces of chicken in a single layer on the skillet. Lower the heat and stir until the chicken is hot. Serve in wraps or over a salad.

Reheating chicken in an air fryer is best for crispy takeout wings. Start by letting the wings come to room temperature, then spritz them with a light coating of nonstick spray.

Set the air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit and place the wings in the basket in a single layer. Bake for 4 minutes.

Bake the wings for another 5 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

What's the Best Way to Reheat Chicken?

The best way to reheat chicken depends on what type you're cooking. If you're reheating restaurant chicken wings, go with an air fryer for a crispy bite. Smaller pieces of chicken like sliced chicken breast and rotisserie off the bone do well on the stovetop. Breaded chicken leftovers or bone-in chicken reheat well in the oven, while fried chicken is perfect for the toaster oven. And of course, if you're in a rush, nothing beats the microwave — especially if you have a sauce to keep your chicken moist!

Comments / 0

LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Meat#Chicken Breast#Best Chicken#Chicken Strips#Chickens#Food Drink#Ways To Reheat Chicken#Usda#Myplate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Blanch Corn in the Microwave Before Freezing

If you've collected too many ears of corn for you to eat in a reasonable amount of time (and before the corn loses its sweetness!), you might consider freezing it. Freezing corn will help you cut down on food waste and it'll allow you to enjoy sweet summer corn year-round. If you're planning to freeze corn for a later date, you'll definitely want to blanch the corn first in order to stop the enzymes from aging the corn, which will lead to bland flavor and an undesirable color and texture.
LifestylePosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Prevent Cut Peaches from Turning Brown

Peach season runs from May to September, which doesn't give you much time to enjoy this sweet, juicy fruit. Fortunately, there's a fix: Freezing your peaches in the summer will allow you to enjoy them throughout the year and brighten the dull, dark days of winter. The best way to...
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Simple Hack Will Make Corn on the Cob Even Juicier and Sweeter

Many of us look forward to fresh corn on the cob this time of the year. You can grill it alongside other veggies, like zucchini and peppers, but sometimes prepping and cleaning the barbecue can feel like a whole ordeal. When we want a simpler option, we opt for boiling it on the stovetop. It may not sound as tasty, but these tips will make your boiled corn even juicier and sweeter than on the grill — all you need is milk and butter!
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

CUCUMBER TOMATO SALAD

Cucumber tomato salad is delicious. Cucumber tomato salad is one of our favorite summer salads. My family loves this salad and it is wonderful with any meal. Take it to a gathering and you won’t bring any home. This recipe could be doubled if you want to make it for a crowd. Cucumber tomato salad keeps well for several days refrigerated. You might also like to check out our recipe for watermelon and tomato salad.
Lebanon, TNPosted by
Mashed

23% Of Cracker Barrel Fans Think This Is The Best Menu Item

Ask a Southerner where they go for a delicious, stick-to-your-ribs southern meal and there's a good chance they'll tell you their grandmother's kitchen. If you're lucky you might get an offer to tag along to the next family dinner, but if the invitation evades you, you can always turn to Cracker Barrel to get your fix of food from the region's mouthwatering cuisine. The restaurant-general-store hybrid opened its premiere Lebanon, Tennessee, location in 1969 with the intention to provide a delicious, high-quality meal to both locals and travelers alike (via the Cracker Barrel website). Since then, the chain has become a road trip staple with an impressive 664 restaurants across 45 states, all of which feature a massive menu that includes all-day breakfast and classic southern meals.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Reason You Should Soak Your Ground Meat In Heavy Cream

If you've ever tried one of the many copycat chicken sandwich recipes online, you're probably aware that milk-marinade is an essential part of the meat's preparation. While we can't know for sure how exactly Chick-fil-A and Popeyes make their delicious chicken sandwiches, sites like Gimme Delicious or Damn Delicious stress the importance of dairy-based marinades. As broken down in a recent LifeHacker article, dairy is a highly effective marinade for chicken and many other kinds of meat, due to its natural acidity.
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Take Your Potato Salad to the Next Level With This Secret Ingredient

Potato salad is a staple at my house for the fourth of July, and for every backyard barbecue, for that matter. While I know that my regular recipe is always a hit, this year I went looking for some cooking hacks that could help me take things up a notch. Luckily, I stumbled upon one totally unexpected and easy-to-add ingredient that gives this dish such a powerful boost in flavor — dill pickle relish.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie Recipe

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
Recipescountryliving.com

The Only Basic Fried Rice Recipe You'll Ever Need

This ingredient shopping module is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on their web site. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add eggs and cook, stirring, until...
RecipesLancaster Farming

Hamburger Tater Tot Casserole

1/4 teaspoon Farm Dust (seasoning) Mix egg, milk, Cheddar cheese, oatmeal, onion, salt, garlic powder, Farm Dust and ground beef and pat in bottom of a 9x13-inch dish. Layer green beans and Tater Tots on top. Pour cheese sauce over all. Bake at 350 F for 1 hour. Note: For a different taste, use ham loaf instead of beef.
Recipestastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RecipesThe Day

This broccoli and bacon salad is made for summer days

When you were a child, were you one of those little ones who only ate your vegetables with glee when they were served au gratin — smothered in cream and cheese?. This crunchy, creamy broccoli salad made me feel like that kid again. We happily ate it as a main dish on a warm evening because each forkful delivered the raw broccoli, yes, but with lots of goodies along for the ride.
Recipescleanfoodcrush.com

Crockpot Pineapple Chicken

Absolutely Delicious *tender* Pineapple Chicken prepared in my most favorite kitchen appliance: the crockpot. The Slow Cooker does the work and we don’t need to babysit!. Sweet & Tangy homemade pineapple sauce, made of fresh pineapple, coconut aminos, fresh garlic, and fresh ginger. VERY simple, but so good you’ll be making this sauce often!
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy