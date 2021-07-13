Cancel
Tennessee State

Tennessee Pastor One Of 18 Charged In Sex Trafficking Sting

 12 days ago
A Tennessee pastor and national guardsman is one of 18 men charged in a recent sex sting operation in Spring Hill, according to police. Matthew Brewer, a youth pastor from Centerville and chaplain in the Tennessee National Guard, was arrested over the weekend, along with 17 others, in connection to a human trafficking operation, WKRN reports. The 47-year-old minister of students, who was previously listed as the youth pastor at Fairfield Baptist Church, was arrested for solicitation of a minor.

