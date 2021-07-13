Cancel
What is Stormi Webster’s ‘Secret’ Brand? Kylie Jenner Has 5 Trademarks for Future Business

By Laura Rizzo
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 12 days ago
Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Mogul in the making! Kylie Jenner has already secured five trademarks for daughter Stormi Webster to start a future business, Life & Style confirmed on Tuesday, July 13.

All of the trademarks were filed by Kylie Jenner, Inc. on February 13, 2019, but they are each for a range of different products. One is centered around toys and includes things like dolls, bath toys, toy cookware, puzzles, educational toys and more.

If Stormi, 3, wants to follow in her 23-year-old mom’s footsteps with her own beauty line like Kylie Skin, another trademark covers most “non-medicated skin care preparations,” such as lotions, cleansers, hair care preparations and nail polish. As for clothing, a third trademark has items like footwear, headwear, jackets, sleepwear and more under its umbrella.

Two of the trademarks are all about Stormi owning her own name and using it to make money. One filing covers “entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a celebrity,” while another protects Stormi’s name when it comes to “advertising services, namely, promoting the brands, goods and services of others” and “endorsement services.”

Trademarks in the United States can potentially last forever, but they must be renewed every 10 years. While it seems like Kylie would file these trademarks to make things easier for Stormi when she gets older, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed her toddler is already an entrepreneur.

“She’s actually launching a little secret brand soon,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said during a YouTube video released on July 12. “We’ve been working on it for a while, but finally, it’s pedal to the metal.”

The reality TV kiddo is definitely inspired by her mom and even has her own “office” within the headquarters of Kylie’s company.

“She has her own office where she gets all her business done,” the Life of Kylie star explained to the camera, while the toddler showed off her “desk.” The playroom was filled with adorable pink furniture and of course, tons of toys.

It will come as no surprise if Stormi follows in Kylie’s entrepreneurial footsteps. The California native began her company when she was just a teenager and has amassed nearly a $1 billion net worth.

“I didn’t think it was possible,” Kylie admitted during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020. “I didn’t think that this could really be my job. I always loved makeup, though. I wanted to watch tutorials. I would play with my own makeup or my mom’s. I’ve always loved makeup, and I was obsessed with lipstick.”

Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

