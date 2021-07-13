Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

PA Contractor, 73, Dies After Falling Through Roof In Bethlehem, Coroner Says

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4Rm5_0avi0QVt00
Spillman Drive in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania contractor was pronounced dead after falling through a roof in Bethlehem Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Charles T. Irwin, 73, was working on a roof on the 1300 block of Spillman Drive when he fell through it and landed on the ground about 40 feet below, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said in a release.

Irwin, of Reynoldsville in Warsaw Township, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Bethlehem Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Lehigh County, PA
Accidents
Bethlehem, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lehigh County, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Accidents
City
Irwin, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Reynoldsville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Lehigh County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Coroner#Accident#Pa Contractor#Osha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In Crash On Busy Long Island Roadway

A man has died from injuries suffered in a crash on a busy Long Island roadway. It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday, July 23 in Cedarhurst. A Town of Hempstead garbage truck was backing into a location near the intersection of Rockaway Turnpike and Burnside Avenue when a semi tractor-trailer traveling southbound on Rockaway Turnpike struck it, Nassau County Police said.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Two Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after a crash seriously injured two people overnight. Two men were operating motorcycles in Ronkonkoma on Raynor Avenue, north of South 2nd Street, when the vehicles collided at approximately 8:25 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Suffolk County Police said. The two -- a 31-year-old from Oakdale, and...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Local Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In Western Mass

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in Western Massachusetts. It happened at about 2 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Hampshire County, on southbound Route 91 in Easthampton. Troopers assigned to State Police-Northampton observed a 2011 Honda Accord stopped in the breakdown lane with damage from striking a stationary...
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old Long Island Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash

A Long Island man was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight. It happened Saturday, July 2 at about 11:25 p.m. in Holtsville. A 41-year-old Glen Head man was driving a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas eastbound on Fairview Avenue, attempting to make a left turn onto Country Road 83, when his vehicle was struck by a 2021 Ducati motorcycle traveling southbound on County Road 83, Suffolk County Police said.
Nassau County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Killed After Crashing Into Barrier Truck On Long Island Roadway

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash on a Long Island roadway overnight. It happened around 11:50 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Bethpage. Angelo Leto, a 56-year-old Bellmore resident, was operating a 2008 Harley Davidson, traveling southbound on the Seaford/Oyster Bay Expressway (Route 135), just beyond the Hempstead Turnpike overpass when he struck a yellow barrier barrel in the lane, Nassau County Police said.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island 28-Year-Old Found

A Long Island man who was reported missing has been found. Connor Briodsky-Skidmore, age 28, of East Meadow, had last been seen at 2:45 a.m. on Friday, July 23 in the Seaford area, Nassau County Police said. Investigators are now reporting that he has been located. to sign up for...
Schwenksville, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Crews Battle House Fire In Schwenksville

Crews battled a house fire in Schwenksville (Montgomery County) Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Arriving crews found flames coming from the roof of a home in the 700 block of Bergeys Mill Road and requested aid from neighboring companies, according to the Harleysville Fire Company. Firefighters established a tanker fill site...
Saugerties, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Area Man Arrested For Causing $7,500 In Damage To Police Car, Police Say

A 54-year-old area man has been arrested for allegedly causing more than $7,500 in damage to a police car parked across the street from his home. Ulster County resident, Derek S. Winnie, of the Village of Saugerties, was arrested on Thursday, July 22 following an investigation into damage to a Saugerties Police car while parked at the Cantine Memorial Sports Complex,

Comments / 1

Community Policy