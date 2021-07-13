PA Contractor, 73, Dies After Falling Through Roof In Bethlehem, Coroner Says

Spillman Drive in Bethlehem Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Pennsylvania contractor was pronounced dead after falling through a roof in Bethlehem Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Charles T. Irwin, 73, was working on a roof on the 1300 block of Spillman Drive when he fell through it and landed on the ground about 40 feet below, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office said in a release.

Irwin, of Reynoldsville in Warsaw Township, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Bethlehem, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The incident remains under investigation by the City of Bethlehem Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

