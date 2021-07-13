Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fontana, CA

Mobile Vaccination Clinic Coming to Fernandez Park

Posted by 
Fontana, California
Fontana, California
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3flv_0avi074Z00

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be set up at Fernandez Park (18006 Miller Ave) this Thursday, July 15 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stop by the park to receive either the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson single dose shot. Walk-ins welcome.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can still be made at https://curative.com/sites/30551 or by calling 888-702-9042. For questions or assistance, please contact the Curative support line at 888-702-9042.

Comments / 0

Fontana, California

Fontana, California

38
Followers
57
Post
420
Views
ABOUT

Fontana is a city in San Bernardino County, California. Founded by Azariel Blanchard Miller in 1913, it remained essentially rural until World War II, when entrepreneur Henry J. Kaiser built a large steel mill in the area. It is now a regional hub of the trucking industry, with the east-west Interstate 10 and State Route 210 crossing the city and Interstate 15 passing diagonally through its northwestern quadrant.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Fontana, CA
Government
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Fontana, CA
Vaccines
Fontana, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Government
City
Fontana, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#The Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy