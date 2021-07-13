Mobile Vaccination Clinic Coming to Fernandez Park

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be set up at Fernandez Park (18006 Miller Ave) this Thursday, July 15 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stop by the park to receive either the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson single dose shot. Walk-ins welcome.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can still be made at https://curative.com/sites/30551 or by calling 888-702-9042. For questions or assistance, please contact the Curative support line at 888-702-9042.