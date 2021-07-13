Spring ISD gets $8.5 million to fund after-school program for years to come

An $8.5 million grant recently awarded to Spring ISD by the Texas Education Agency will help fund the district’s 21st Century after-school program for years to come. The after-school program offers activities meant to foster students’ academic growth in reading and math, as well as encourage parental involvement. According to a Spring ISD press release, 10 campuses will benefit from the grant, which will allow the program to continue at the schools for the next five years.