Don Cheadle Says He Doesn’t ‘Really Get’ His ‘Falcon & Winter Soldier’ Emmy Nomination

Thanos (Josh Brolin) decimated half of the universe all but two years ago in Avengers: Endgame, and now the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already dealing with another threat, one that may be even more fierce. In the closing moments of Loki, the masses were introduced to He Who Remains, the time-traveling villain played by Jonathan Majors. Think of him as Patient Zero, or the character that leads directly to the arrival of Kang the Conqueror. As was a recurring theme in Loki, Kang will be a variant of He Who Remains, and Loki helmer Kate Herron helped to not only cast Majors in the role, but also helped choose him as the MCU's next big bad.