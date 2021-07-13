Cancel
Middle East

At least 92 die in fire at Covid-19 hospital in Iraq

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 66 people have been confirmed dead after a fire at a Iraq hospital. More than 100 people were injured. It is believed that sparks from faulty wiring spread to an oxygen tank, which exploded. The death toll in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire has risen to 92 after some...

Barham Salih
Iraq
