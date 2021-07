The advisor community has been watching the progress of the Improving Access to Retirement Savings Act—otherwise known as SECURE Act 2.0. As of this writing, there are two different bills, one in the House and one in the Senate. The House version is out of committee and enjoying bipartisan approval; It’s not quite as far along in the Senate, but stands a good chance of approval and making it onto the President’s desk. One thing is clear: Republicans and Democrats agree that Americans are not on track for retirement.