Halifax crushes Madison Heights

Halifax Town Council tabled any action on reappointing South Boston Town Councilman Coleman Speece to the Halifax County Service Authority (HCSA) making clear their intent to remove all elected officials from the authority board. Saying he would like to have more dialogue with HCSA officials, councilman Bill Confroy made the motion to table any vote, describing Speece’s service as “a conflict of interest” since he currently serves on South Boston Town Council. “This is nothing personal about Coleman,” he said. “He has contributed so much to various organizations and done a good job. I just don’t want elected officials to be in a position to influence decisions.” Councilman Jack Dunavant, who pointed out he was a member of the committee that established the authority, which is comprised of Halifax, South Boston and Halifax County, said that committee’s intent was “to get away from” having any elected officials serving on the HCSA.