Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Halifax County, VA

Halifax crushes Madison Heights

By JOSH CARLTON
yourgv.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Halifax County Dixie Boys all-stars game was postponed on Saturday due to weather, however, was rescheduled for Monday where the boys beat down on Madison Heights winning the contest by slaughter rule after three innings played with a final score of 16-1. The starting pitcher for Halifax was Aaron...

www.yourgv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison Heights, VA
City
Madison, VA
City
Halifax, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Halifax County, VA
Sports
County
Halifax County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Complete Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Title hopes come up short for O-Zone all-stars

The Halifax County O-Zone all-stars started off the tournament hot winning their first two contests but lost their next two contests against Patrick County and Appomattox. The Halifax O-Zone all-stars lost in a high scoring contest against Appomattox with a final score of 9-10 after Appomattox walked off in the bottom of the fifth.
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Minors keep title hopes alive against Madison Heights

Halifax Dixie Minors all-stars took on Prince George County on Wednesday where Halifax had gotten out to a fast start this time scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and never looking back. Center fielder Jacob Owens led the team in hits with going 2-2 with one RBI...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Dixie Boys advance to doubleheader

The Halifax County Dixie Boys all-stars have continued to dominate their competition in the state tournament. On July 9 the boys beat Amelia County 10-0 in six innings and turned around on Monday and took it to their competition once again beating Madison Heights 16-1, winning by slaughter rule after three innings played.
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Week of July 14

Halifax Town Council tabled any action on reappointing South Boston Town Councilman Coleman Speece to the Halifax County Service Authority (HCSA) making clear their intent to remove all elected officials from the authority board. Saying he would like to have more dialogue with HCSA officials, councilman Bill Confroy made the motion to table any vote, describing Speece’s service as “a conflict of interest” since he currently serves on South Boston Town Council. “This is nothing personal about Coleman,” he said. “He has contributed so much to various organizations and done a good job. I just don’t want elected officials to be in a position to influence decisions.” Councilman Jack Dunavant, who pointed out he was a member of the committee that established the authority, which is comprised of Halifax, South Boston and Halifax County, said that committee’s intent was “to get away from” having any elected officials serving on the HCSA.
Virginia Stateyourgv.com

Majors fall in state championship game

The Halifax County Dixie Youth Baseball Majors all-star team lost in the Virginia state championship game on Tuesday. Halifax County was unable to get the bats going only scoring one run off of two hits in the championship game against Clarksville. Clarksville scored one run in the bottom of the...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Ponytails win again

The Halifax County Dixie Ponytails all-stars win again. The Ponytails won their game Monday against Buckingham 9-5 to advance to the championship game Tuesday at 8 p.m. The Ponytails started off their tournament by facing Carroll County, and slaughtering them 21-3. They then went up against Prince Edward winning that...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Ozone team on a quest to remain alive

The Halifax County O-Zone all-stars started off the state tournament hot winning their first two contests but lost their most recent game against Patrick County. Monday the O-Zone all-stars took on Patrick County who was hot from the start of the game, scoring 11 runs in the six-inning contest. Halifax was only able to register three runs on three hits and could never get the bats going as Patrick County continued to add to their lead. Halifax County lost this contest with a final score of 11-3.
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Coach Pitch in a battle for title

The Halifax County coach pitch all-stars are in the championship game of the state tournament and are currently 4-0 in with wins against Goochland, Dinwiddie, Charlotte and Madison Heights. Friday the coach pitch all-stars opened the tournament on fire winning their first game against Goochland by slaughter rule in three...
Georgia StateNortheastern Georgian

Memories of the Georgia Peach

Cobb’s legend not forgotten here 60 years after his Cornelia funeral. The thrill of rounding the bases was what pushed Ty Cobb to master the game of baseball. And after rounding life’s bases, Cobb died on July 17, 1961, at age 74 after a battle with cancer. He left…
Lebanon, VAwcyb.com

Buchanan efficient in first start for State Liners

BRISTOL, Va. — Matthew Buchanan's debut with the Appalachian League's Bristol State Liners has been built with much anticipation. The south paw, who's headed to the University of Virginia to play baseball, is one of the region's best pitching prospect's in recent history. At Lebanon High, he didn't even give...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Halifax County Middle School announces honor roll

Dawn Miller, principal of Halifax County Middle School, announces the honor roll for the fourth nine weeks. To qualify for the all A honor roll students must have all grades of 90 to100. For the average of 88 honor roll, a student must have an overall average of 88. Students must not have any Ds or Fs for the nine-week grading period. Students must not have received any discipline notices for cheating nor any discipline notices that would result in an in-school intervention, after-school intervention, student time-out program or out-of-school suspension, or be placed in the New Beginnings Program (Alternative ED/Center Base).
Virginia Statecbs19news

Virginia baseball commit drafted No. 8 overall

LEWISBERRY, Pa (CBS19 Sports) -- Virginia baseball commit Benny Montgomery, one of the highest touted players coming out of high school, was drafted in the top 10 of tonight's MLB Draft. Montgomery was drafted No. 8 by the Colorado Rockies in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The...
Louisville, KYWave 3

Trinity’s Lile works camp one day after getting drafted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Less than 24 hours after hearing his name called as the 47th pick in the Major League Baseball Draft, Trinity grad Daylen Lile was back on the diamond, working baseball camp at the Rocks Voll Field. “I just love doing this,” Lile said. “I want to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy