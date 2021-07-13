Ozone team on a quest to remain alive
The Halifax County O-Zone all-stars started off the state tournament hot winning their first two contests but lost their most recent game against Patrick County. Monday the O-Zone all-stars took on Patrick County who was hot from the start of the game, scoring 11 runs in the six-inning contest. Halifax was only able to register three runs on three hits and could never get the bats going as Patrick County continued to add to their lead. Halifax County lost this contest with a final score of 11-3.www.yourgv.com
