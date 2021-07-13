Ozone team on a quest to remain alive

The First State Bank American Legion seniors baseball team was two outs away from becoming the lone unbeaten team in the Area A-6 Tournament, in Norfolk, Sunday night. However, Gretna Post #216 erupted for seven runs and held off a First State rally in the bottom of the seventh to defeat First State, 7-6. Carter Sintek worked into the seventh inning and also hit a solo home run for First State, in the loss. Gretna, now 28-11, is the lone unbeaten in the tournament and will play Norfolk tonight at 7:00. First State, now 18-12, will play Columbus in an elimination game at 3:00, this afternoon. The game will be broadcast on Mix 105.5, FM.