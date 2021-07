Aspen Science Center, a nonprofit formed in 2005, has a new executive director to carry forward its mission of “advancing the public understanding of science through life-long discovery, exploration and education.” Anna Voelker (who goes by the pronouns they/them) comes by way of Ohio State University, where they founded SciAccess — an initiative to improve accessibility and inclusion in STEM fields. The acronym STEM signifies “science, technology, engineering and mathematics. At only 25 years old, Voelker lends a wealth of enthusiasm and experience to their new role.