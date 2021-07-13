Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, debt yields slip on U.S. CPI, poor bond auction

By Herbert Lash
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

(Adds Treasury auction, quotes, latest prices)

* U.S. consumer prices surge in June

* U.S. Treasury yields slip after initial jump

* Treasury auction of 30-year bonds poorly received

* Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Bond yields spiked and global share prices slipped after hitting new highs on Tuesday after the biggest jump in U.S. inflation in 13 years scared investors who have seen equity prices double from last year’s lows.

U.S. equity futures and the yield on benchmark U.S. government debt initially fell on news the U.S. consumer price index in June jumped 5.4% year over year, the largest gain since August 2008, the Labor Department said.

A poorly received Treasury auction sparked a 5-basis point jump in the benchmark 10-year note to 1.413% in early afternoon trade, after earlier falling to 1.343%.

The inflation spike followed a 5.0% increase in the 12 months through May, while CPI rose 0.9% month over month after advancing 0.6% in May, gains that spooked investors.

Stocks on Wall Street initially took the CPI data in stride to bid up technology stocks that typically thrive with low interest rates.

Then came the Treasury sale of $24 billion in 30-year bonds, with the yield, at 2.000%, significantly above the market at the bidding deadline, which was indicated to be 1.976%, said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Holdings in Chicago.

The jump in inflation ultimately is a negative hanging over a market that has enjoyed a remarkable rally since the lows of March 2020, said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

“Inflation is not the worst news for stocks, but it’s very bad news for bonds,” Meckler said. “You’re starting to see some of the potential negatives that could bring an end to this incredible rally this year.”

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, fell 0.15% to 726.27, while Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.07% to close at 1,779.34.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.78 points, or 0.22%, to 34,918.4, the S&P 500 lost 9.85 points, or 0.22%, to 4,374.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.06 points, or 0.27%, to 14,693.18.

Traders are looking forward to Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifying before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday for any signals on the timing of a potential tapering of its bond-buying program.

The euro was last down 0.62% at $1.1785 and the yen was last up 0.25% at $110.6300.

Overnight in Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 1%, its best daily gain since late June, led by a 1.6% rise in Hong Kong, where tech stocks rose broadly. Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.5% while Australian shares closed broadly flat.

In Hong Kong, tech behemoth Tencent Holdings Ltd jumped 3.9% after China’s antitrust regulator on Tuesday approved its plan to take China’s No.3 search engine, Sogou Inc , private in a $3.5 billion deal.

“We have clearly seen a (new) round of corrections of the technology sector, which places a heavy weight on Hong Kong’s stock market, due to concerns over a new round of regulatory crackdown following the probe into Didi. Against this backdrop, there is room for a short-term rebound,” said Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer at Beijing Yunyi Asset Management.

Euro zone government bond yields have fallen in line with U.S. Treasuries in recent weeks, and are running close to their lowest levels since early April.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield was unchanged at -0.30%, close to a three-month low of -0.344% that was hit last week.

South Africa’s rand dropped to a three-month low, slipping 1.2% to 14.4000 against the dollar, as violence escalated over the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

Oil prices edged up as tight supply and expectations of a further draw in U.S. and global crude inventories provided support, though fears over the spreading COVID-19 variant capped gains.

Brent crude was last up $1.19, or up 1.58%, at $76.35 a barrel. U.S. crude was last up $1.09, or up 1.47%, at $75.19 per barrel.

Spot gold prices rose $0.8326, or 0.05%, to $1,806.71 an ounce.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jacob Zuma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Debt#Treasury Department#Auction#U S Treasury#The Labor Department#Drw Holdings#Cherry Lane Investments#Msci#Nasdaq Composite#Fed Chair#Congress#Asia Pacific#Australian#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Sogou Inc#Rand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
News Break
U.S. Stocks
News Break
Business
Country
Japan
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
Related
MarketsCNBC

Gold dips as yields perk up, dollar strengthens

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,800.72 per ounce by 1:43 pm ET. U.S. gold futures settled 0.2% lower at $1,801.80. Gold fell and was heading for a weekly dip on Friday as a stronger dollar, firmer yields and equity markets chipped away at its appeal. Spot gold fell 0.3% to...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
MarketsCNBC

U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was slightly higher on the day at 92.894. For the week, it was up 0.1%, after rising 0.6% previously. The U.S. dollar on Friday notched a second week of gains after a volatile few days when...
Stocksinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Mega Cap Tech Earnings, Fed Rate Decision Could Drive Big Moves

Approximately 165 S&P 500 companies set to release results this coming week. Trading last week began with fears that inflation and the still spreading pandemic would deflate the much-anticipated US recovery. Five days later, however, equity markets finished the week with an array of new record highs on Friday, as well as the Dow Jones closing above 35000 for the first time, as investors focused on stellar corporate results as earnings season ramped up.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc,...
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

Bond market investors pricing in at least one interest rate hike in 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
Businesskitco.com

Wall Street bears are back and looking for lower gold prices

(Kitco News) - A growing divergence in global interest rates, which is supporting the U.S. dollar, is generating some bearish sentiment among Wall Street analysts even as retail investors remain bullish on the precious metal. This past week the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its ultra-loose monetary...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar’s Resilience Divides Analyst Opinion as Focus Shifts to Fed

- But vulnerability lingers beneath 1.1825, 1.1880. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1650-1.1678. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate’s ongoing resilience has divided opinion among analysts as the market’s attention shifts toward July’s policy decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is the next test of whether the single currency can continue to defy the gravitational pull of the greenback.
Marketsmilwaukeesun.com

Gold falls as U.S. stock indexes rise

CHICAGO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as the U.S. stock indexes rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 3.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.2 percent, to close at 1,801.8 dollars per ounce. Investors' appetite...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks perk up as volatile week ends on a high

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - World stocks markets perked up on Friday after a volatile week in which sentiment over the global economic outlook waxed and waned with each new headline on the Delta variant of the coronavirus. European stock markets opened broadly higher while U.S. stock futures pointed to...
Businesskitco.com

German bond yields drop for second week as Delta rattles markets

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates to close) July 23 (Reuters) - The yield on Germany's 10-year bond, the euro zone's benchmark, fell for a second week in a row as fears over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus rattled markets and prompted investors to buy safer assets.
Businessnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Fixed mortgage rates are back down to February lows after sharp decline in bond yields and removal of unpopular refinance fee

Plummeting bond yields and the dismissal of an unpopular refinance surcharge drove fixed mortgage rates down to February lows. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.78% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.88% a week ago and 3.01% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has fallen four weeks in a row.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

The U.S. corporate debt market is at an inflection point

The $10.6 trillion U.S. corporate debt markets are at an inflection point. Last year's turmoil is in the rearview mirror, and companies are ramping up all the shareholder-friendly activities they couldn’t do during the pandemic — and looking to fund some of it with debt. Why it matters: The economy...
Businesskitco.com

Higher debt yields, equities, and the dollar in the U.S. continue to pressure gold

There continue to be strong headwinds created by multiple financial asset classes which have continued to pressure gold pricing. As of 4:19 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active August 2021 Comex contract is fixed at $1802.30, which is a net decline of $3.20 (-0,18%). Silver is also trading under pressure, with the most active September 2021 Comex contract fixed at $25.26 after factoring in today’s decline of $0.12 (-0,49%).
RetailPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar set for weekly gain as data signals retail sales rebound

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against the greenback * Loonie on track to gain 0.2% for week * Flash estimate shows Canadian retail sales up 4.4% in June * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, but was on track to end a volatile week slightly higher as global equity markets rose and a preliminary estimate showed Canadian retail sales recovering in June. The loonie weakened 0.1% to 1.2582 per greenback, or 79.48 U.S. cents. Since the start of the week, the Canadian currency has gained 0.2%, after three weekly declines. It was pressured earlier in the week by worries that the Delta variant of the coronavirus would impede the global economic recovery. On Monday, it hit a five-month low of 1.2807. World stocks rose as a survey showed business activity in the euro zone expanded in July at its fastest monthly pace in over two decades, while oil , one of Canada's major exports, fell 0.6% to $71.46 a barrel. Still, oil was on track to end the week little changed after a surprising recovery from Monday's slide, underpinned by expectations that supply will remain tight as demand recovers. Canadian retail sales dropped 2.1% in May from April, Statistics Canada said, less than a 3.0% decline forecast by analysts. A flash estimate for June showed a gain of 4.4% as businesses forced to shut down amid a potent third wave of COVID-19 infections began to reopen. Last week, the Bank of Canada took a mostly optimistic stance on the country's economy as it cut the pace of bond purchases to C$2 billion per week. Yields on Canadian government bonds were higher across the curve on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields climbed. The 10-year rose 1.3 basis points to 1.217%, after hitting a five-month low of 1.104% on Tuesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
Stockselpasoinc.com

Asian markets mixed after modest gains on Wall St

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian markets were mixed on Friday after major indexes edged higher on Wall Street, preserving their gains for the week. Hong Kong and Shanghai fell while Sydney and Seoul advanced. Tokyo was closed for a holiday. Surges in coronavirus cases around the region are prompting governments to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy