Unable to leave Russia, director attends Cannes virtually

By JAKE COYLE
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 12 days ago

Celebrated Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov is banned from leaving his home country, so he is attending the Cannes Film Festival virtually. Serebrennikov phoned into the red-carpet premiere of his film, “Petrov's Flu,” by FaceTime and spoke to the media on Tuesday by Zoom. A seat was left open for the...

