Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Aidy Bryant isn’t quite planning a wild party to celebrate her 2021 Emmy nominations

By Christie D’Zurilla, Los Angeles Times
tribuneledgernews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAidy Bryant upped her Emmys game on Tuesday, doubling her overall number of nominations with two 2021 nods for different TV series — one of which was recently canceled. Up for Emmys in 2014 and again in 2018 in categories related to “Saturday Night Live,” Bryant was recognized this time around with nominations for lead actress in a comedy series, for Hulu’s “Shrill,” and supporting actress in a comedy series, for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Lindy West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmy Awards#Nbc#Streamer Hulu#The Los Angeles Times#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Sterling K. Brown, Aidy Bryant and More Among Multiple Acting Nominees

Take a look at who's doubling up this year in the performer categories for the 2021 Emmy Awards. During the nomination announcements for the 72nd annual Emmy Awards, several performers earned their first nomination ever (44 to be exact). Those who secured multiple acting nominees slimmed down to a select few, from multi-nominee veterans such as Sterling K. Brown to newcomers in this special Emmy arena like Jean Smart.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

ViacomCBS Celebrates 66 Primetime Emmy Award Nominations

ViacomCBS earned 66 Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 73rd Primetime Emmy Award nominations across its combined portfolio. CBS Television Network, CBS Studios and Paramount+ together received a total of 35 Primetime Emmy nominations. CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" - the #1 late night talk show on television...
CelebritiesDeadline

Kenan Thompson, Jean Smart, Aidy Bryant Lead List Of Emmy Nominees With Double Acting Noms

Kenan Thompson joins the vaunted few in Emmy history who have received double nominations in the acting categories. Thompson’s are highly unusual, with both in the full-time regular series categories for lead and supporting comedy. He received a Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nom Tuesday for his portrayal of Kenan Williams in his eponymous NBC comedy series. He also earned a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nom for Saturday Night Live. These are not Thompson’s first Emmy noms, however. He previously received an Emmy nomination in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Saturday Night Live for the song “Come Back, Barack” from an episode hosted by Chance the Rapper.
CelebritiesExtra

Kenan Thompson Celebrates His Double Emmy Nominations

Kenan Thompson earned double Emmy nominations on Tuesday morning!. Thompson received a Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for his work on “Kenan” and a Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nod for “Saturday Night Live.”. “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kenan, who has a lot to brag about!...
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

Why Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt Isn't Intimidated by the Show's 20 Emmy Nominations

Watch: Exclusive: "Ted Lasso" Star Tears Up Reacting to Emmy Noms. Either Brendan Hunt is being a goldfish or he really is handling his Emmy nominations this calmly. Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso brought in a whopping 20 nominations, including three nods for Hunt, who plays the titular character's taciturn right hand Coach Beard. And, while he did call his nominations for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series surprising, he seemed relatively unfazed by the award show news.
TV & VideosComplex

Here Are the 2021 Emmy Nominations

Are the comforts of Ted Lasso about to translate into Emmys success? That’s among the accurate predictions that led us all into the 2021 Emmy nominations reveal, which went down on Tuesday with hosts Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones (Blindspotting). Netflix’s The Crown and...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Kaley Cuoco, Aidy Bryant and More Stars' Unfiltered Reactions to Their Emmy Nominations

Watch: Lolly Adefope Dishes on "Shrill," Aidy Bryant & More. On Tuesday, July 13, the Television Academy unveiled the star-studded list of 2021 Emmys contenders. Father and daughter Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones did the honors of breaking the exciting news to the world as they listed off the beloved names being honored with a nomination this year. As is the case every year, the nominee pool features Hollywood veterans and first-time Emmy nominees alike with The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco, Ted Lasso's Juno Temple, Hacks' Hannah Einbinder, Hamilton's Anthony Ramos and 20-time nominee Alec Baldwin all garnering nods, to name a few.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Juno Temple's Tearful Response to Her Emmy Nomination Will Warm Your Heart

Watch: Exclusive: "Ted Lasso" Star Tears Up Reacting to Emmy Noms. Ted Lasso's Juno Temple declared this very belief on Tuesday, July 13 after learning that she had been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2021 Emmys. And, as she exclusively told E! News, this nod meant even more as Ted Lasso nabbed a total of 20 nominations.
TV & VideosDeadline

Emmy Nominations By Program & Network

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s The Mandalorian both scored 24 Emmy nominations to lead all programs as the 2021 honorees were announced this morning. The latter streamer’s WandaVision was a close third with 23 noms, followed by Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and NBC’s Saturday Night Live with 21 each. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored 20.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Emmys 2021: Outlander wasn’t snubbed for nominations

It’s become extremely common to see. Outlander was snubbed once again at the Emmys. However, that wasn’t the case this time. When it comes to the Emmys, we’re kind of used to being disappointed. Every single year, we find out that our favorite show has been snubbed. The actors have also been snubbed time and time again. However, the show has gained some of the creative Emmys nominations in the past.
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Emmys Who? The 2021 TCA Award Nominations Are a Nigh-Flawless Celebration of Great TV

As a member of the Television Critics Association for many years, I should say that I’m always proud of the TCA Award nominations and winners—especially since I vote on them! But that’s not always true. The TCA usually gets things pretty right, certainly better than the Emmys, but our categories have their own issues. The Best Performance awards are historically not separated by gender, which may be accidentally progressive now, but it also means fewer overall distinctions. There’s a lovely, if limited simplicity to the categories, like leaving out Supporting or Guest roles. And yet, this laser-focus also make us critics, who have consumed ungodly amounts of television over the calendar year, really make some tough choices about who truly was the best.
Boston, MAemerson.edu

These Emersonians Were Nominated for Emmys

More than two dozen Emersonians were nominated for 2021 Emmy Awards, or were on production teams of nominated series, in categories such as writing, production design, costume design picture editing, and more. The 73rd Emmy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, July 13. The awards ceremony, hosted by Cedric the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy