Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Unable to leave Russia, director attends Cannes virtually

By JAKE COYLE
CharlotteObserver.com
 12 days ago

Celebrated Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov is banned from leaving his home country, so he is attending the Cannes Film Festival virtually. Serebrennikov phoned into the red-carpet premiere of his film, “Petrov's Flu,” by FaceTime and spoke to the media on Tuesday by Zoom. A seat was left open for the...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirill Serebrennikov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Directors#Cannes Film Festival#Cannes#Russian#Facetime#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Europe
News Break
Movies
Country
Russia
Related
Politicswibqam.com

Russia expected to unveil stealth fighter jet at air show attended by Putin

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia is expected to unveil a new Sukhoi fifth-generation stealth fighter jet at an air show near Moscow attended by President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday. A brief promotional video released ahead of the MAKS air show featured pilots from UAE, India, Vietnam and Argentina, suggesting that...
WorldInternational Business Times

Barred Iran Director's Son Follows His Footsteps To Cannes

You might think the family business did not seem so inviting to young Iranian filmmaker Panah Panahi, given that his acclaimed father has faced years of persecution at the hands of the authorities. But the 37-year-old made a splash at the Cannes film festival this weekend, presenting his first film...
MoviesScreendaily

'A Chiara’, ‘Magnetic Beats’ win Cannes Directors’ Fortnight awards

Jonas Carpignano’s Italian drama A Chiara and Vincent Maël Cardona’s French feature Magnetic Beats have picked up the top awards at Directors’ Fortnight in Cannes. The independent, parallel section of the Cannes Film Festival is non-competitive but does award partner prizes. A Chiara, in which a teenage girl’s family falls...
Moviesawardswatch.com

Cannes 2021: Winners for Critics’ Week, Directors’ Fortnight and Cinéfondation sections

Writer-director Jonas Carpignano has won the Europa Cinemas Cannes Label award for best European film at Directors’ Fortnight section of the Cannes with his film A Chiara. Directors’ Fortnight is the festival’s largest independent parallel section. This is Carpignano’s second win here; he took the same prize in 2017 for his previous film, A Ciambra, which was exec produced by Martin Scorsese.
MoviesPosted by
WHIO Dayton

'Titane' wins top Cannes honor, 2nd ever for female director

"Titane" has won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, making Julia Ducournau the second female filmmaker to win the festival's top honor in its 74 year history. The win was mistakenly announced by jury president Spike Lee at the top of the show, unleashing a few moments of confusion. Ducournau did not immediately come to the stage to accept the award, instead waiting until the formal announcement at the end of the ceremony.
MoviesThe Guardian

Cannes Palme d’Or goes to female director for only the second time

Serial killer odyssey Titane has won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival, making Julia Ducournau the second female filmmaker to win the festival’s top honour in its 74-year history. The win was mistakenly announced by the jury president, Spike Lee, at the top of the show, unleashing a...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Oscilloscope Buys Buzzy Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Pic ‘Clara Sola’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscilloscope Laboratories has swooped on North American rights to Costa Rican-Swedish filmmaker Nathalie Álvarez Mesén’s debut feature Clara Sola here in Cannes. The film generated to good buzz after its premiere in Directors’ Fortnight. Set in a remote village in Costa Rica, it follows 40-year-old Clara who endures a...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Radu Muntean on the Limits of Charity in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Player ‘Intregalde’

Three volunteer workers set out from Bucharest in a convoy destined for the mountainous hinterlands of Romania, where they plan to distribute aid supplies to remote villages. But when their SUV breaks down after they decide to help a lonely old man on a desolate mountain road, their notions of empathy and charity get put to the test. What begins as a kind of survival thriller takes a detour into the realm of social satire, as the do-gooders’ good intentions are put under the microscope. “Întregalde,” which recently premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival, is the...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Andrea Arnold’s Buzzy Cannes Doc ‘Cow’ Sells Globally For Mk2 Films

EXCLUSIVE: Following its well-received debut in Cannes Film Festival’s inaugural Premieres section, Andrea Arnold’s latest feature, Cow, is recording brisk business for Paris-based Mk2 Films. Streaming service and theatrical distributor Mubi has boarded the movie for Italy, Germany, Austria and Latin America, adding to the deal it did for UK,...
MoviesNew Haven Register

Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux on the Festival's Emotional Return and the 'Joyful Mess' of the Palme d'Or Ceremony

With the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the rearview mirror, Variety caught up with the festival’s chief and artistic director Thierry Fremaux to discuss the highlights and surprises of this year’s event. He also praised the “audacity” of Spike Lee’s jury and said this edition was “historic” with female directors winning top prizes across different sections, including the Palme d’Or (Julia Ducournau with “Titane”), Un Certain Regard (Kira Kovalenko with “Unclenching the Fists”) and the Golden Camera (Antoneta Kusijanovic with “Murina”). Fremaux also revealed Jane Campion’s reaction to Ducournau’s win, and commented on the closing ceremony snafu and Lea Seydoux’s absence due to Covid-19. Fremaux specified that the festival had less than 50 cases out of 40,000 to 50,000 tests.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Netflix To Have A Heavy Presence At The Venice Film Festival; Paolo Sorrentino’s Latest Among Their Lineup

With the Cannes Film Festival in the rearview, the next big festival to focus on this fall will be the 78th Annual Venice Film Festival. Major films are already tipped to debut there, Denis Villeneuve‘s sci-fi blockbuster “Dune” Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana drama “Spencer,” “Halloween Kills,” and new films by Pedro Almodovar and Jane Campion.
SportsABC News

Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying

TOKYO -- The trouble started early. A step out of bounds on floor exercise here. A short landing there. Over the course of two hours on Sunday, the mistakes — some almost imperceptible, some laid bare for the world to see — kept piling up, chipping away at the aura USA Gymnastics has built over the past decade. Not even the greatest of all time was immune to the realities of a sport where perfection is unattainable.
Energy Industryiea.org

Executive Director attends G20 meeting in Naples

The IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol attended the first-ever joint meeting of G20 energy and climate ministers in Naples today and discussed how to achieve net-zero emissions while fostering economic prosperity and ensuring energy security at the same time. The Naples Ministerial, held under the G20 presidency of Italy and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy