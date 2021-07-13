Unable to leave Russia, director attends Cannes virtually

With the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in the rearview mirror, Variety caught up with the festival’s chief and artistic director Thierry Fremaux to discuss the highlights and surprises of this year’s event. He also praised the “audacity” of Spike Lee’s jury and said this edition was “historic” with female directors winning top prizes across different sections, including the Palme d’Or (Julia Ducournau with “Titane”), Un Certain Regard (Kira Kovalenko with “Unclenching the Fists”) and the Golden Camera (Antoneta Kusijanovic with “Murina”). Fremaux also revealed Jane Campion’s reaction to Ducournau’s win, and commented on the closing ceremony snafu and Lea Seydoux’s absence due to Covid-19. Fremaux specified that the festival had less than 50 cases out of 40,000 to 50,000 tests.