Augusta, ME

Governor Mills vetoes bill to create consumer owned utility company

By WABI News Desk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills has vetoed a bill that would have created a consumer owned utility company. In her veto message, the Governor called the recent performance of Maine’s utilities “abysmal” and said that “it may well be that the time has come for the people of the State of Maine to retake control over the [utilities’] assets”, but she raised several outstanding concerns about the substance of the bill, noting that those concerns combined with a rushed legislative process could create more problems than the bill solves.

