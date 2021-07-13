Cancel
UPDATE Thunderstorm, flood watches in effect until late Tuesday

Daily Item
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has instituted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 p.m. along with a Flash Flood Watch until midnight. The flood watch is in effect for eight counties, including all four Valley counties. Several thunderstorms are moving northeast across Pennsylvania and are forecast to hit the region late...

Posted by
Daily Voice

New Round Of Storms Will Bring Flooding Downpours, Wind Gusts Up To 60 MPH

A new round of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms will sweep through the region, packed with winds gusts that could reach 60 miles per hour. The first round of precipitation arrived overnight and continued through mid-morning on Sunday, July 25, which will be mostly cloudy and humid with some breaks of sun at times. The high temperature will be around 80 degrees.
Riverside County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 12:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 415 PM PDT. * At 1214 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include North Shore. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 359 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen with rain rates over 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valentine, Diamond M Ranch, Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs. Flooding is likely also to effect Interstate 40 east of the Highway 93 interchange. Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways! FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Clark County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southern Clark County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of southeast California and southern Nevada, including the following areas, in southeast California, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave Desert. In southern Nevada, Southern Clark County. * From 5 PM PDT this afternoon through Monday evening * Conditions will be favorable for strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall to develop in the afternoon and evening hours and move from northeast to southwest. Multiple storms may move over some areas. * Locally heavy rainfall will likely result in flash flooding of washes and poor drainage areas.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1045 AM MST. * At 738 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 10:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 215 PM MST. * At 1008 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Gila Bend, Maricopa, Estrella Sailport, Cotton Center, Rainbow Valley and Ak-Chin Village. This includes the following highways AZ Route 238 between mile markers 32 and 41. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 165 and 174. AZ Route 85 between mile markers 123 and 132. This includes the following streams and drainages Corgett Wash, Lum Wash, Waterman Wash, Gila River, Sauceda Wash, Enterprise Canal, West Prong Waterman Wash and Rainbow Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Saint Clair County, ILweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Clair, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 08:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: St. Clair; Washington The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Washington County in south central Illinois Southeastern Saint Clair County in southwestern Illinois * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 828 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Belleville, Freeburg, New Athens, Marissa, Lively Grove, St. Libory, Lenzburg, Johannisburg, Fayetteville, Venedy, Stone Church and Elkton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; Motley FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN COTTLE, NORTHEASTERN MOTLEY, SOUTHWESTERN CHILDRESS AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 333 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tell, Cee Vee, and Northfield. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Childress County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Childress, Cottle, Hall, Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Childress; Cottle; Hall; Motley FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN COTTLE, NORTHEASTERN MOTLEY, SOUTHWESTERN CHILDRESS AND SOUTHEASTERN HALL COUNTIES At 357 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Cee Vee, Tell, and Northfield. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-26 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Elko has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of south central Nevada, including the following areas, Northeastern Nye County and Northwestern Nye County. * From 1 PM PDT this afternoon through this evening * Brief heavy rainfall from thunderstorms
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 06:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 09:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pima; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 930 AM MST. * At 627 AM MST, Trained weather spotters reported heavy rain along the I-10 corridor from Marana to Eloy. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen, and washes are running full with additional rainfall expected over the next few hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oro Valley, Marana, Eloy, Tortolita, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Picture Rocks, Red Rock and Dove Mountain. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Hale County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hale FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL HALE AND SOUTH CENTRAL SWISHER COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kress. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

