2 ambulances, garage burn in Sequim fire

SEQUIM, Wash. — A fire that erupted after a reported explosion spread from one ambulance to a another as well as a garage in Sequim early Tuesday.

Clallam County dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at 2:05 a.m. about a vehicle fire at Olympic Ambulance on 601 West Hendrickson Road.

Witnesses said they had seen an explosion, and when they went to investigate, they saw an ambulance engulfed in flames.

When a supervisor who was on duty at the company went outside the crew quarters to investigate, she found the burning ambulance with the fire spreading to a garage.

She called 911, and with the new knowledge that a building was also on fire, the call was upgraded from a vehicle fire to a commercial structure fire, which caused units from Sequim, Blyn and Carlsborg to be dispatched.

Off-duty personnel, Fire District 3 volunteers and Clallam County Fire District 2 firefighters were also called to help fight the fire.

Clallam County Fire District 3 officials said the damage estimate will likely be more than $500,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

